Konica Minolta Named to ChannelE2E 100: Top Mergers & Acquisitions of 2016

Distinguished List Identifies and Honors Strategic Acquisitions Involving VARs, MSPs, CSPs & IT Channel Ecosystem Members

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 06, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA Inc. (Konica Minolta) has been named to After Nines Inc.'s ChannelE2E 100 (http://www.channelE2E.com/top100), which identifies and honors the top 100 mergers and acquisitions from 2016. The company acquired a majority stake in March 2016 with MOBOTIX AG, a German manufacturer of video surveillance systems.

Founded in 1999, MOBOTIX specializes in megapixel IP security cameras, 360-degree technology, video management software (VMS) and video analytics. Konica Minolta is particularly interested in the company's image analysis capability. Konica Minolta and MOBOTIX intend to enter into a collaboration agreement regarding future technological developments in the field. The company also plans to develop a workflow of solutions across verticals and broaden the distribution of products.

"We are excited by the opportunity created by the MOBOTIX acquisition," said Rick Taylor, president and CEO, Konica Minolta. "In addition to joining a world-class technology company that goes well beyond the importance of intelligent security to process control inspection, we can now augment with a unique edge-based solution to our market-leading offerings via our distribution channel."

"After Nines Inc. congratulates Konica Minolta on the ChannelE2E 100 honor," said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. "As an entrepreneur and M&A veteran myself, I know strategic acquisitions require a unique blend of vision, planning and execution."

With the acquisition of the stake in MOBOTIX, Konica Minolta intends to achieve the following objectives:

Provision of next-generation network security solutions through cooperation in proprietary technologies of both companies

Konica Minolta aims to provide next-generation decentralized network security solutions by leveraging its industrial optical systems, including the 3D-LiDAR to scan, without errors or failed reports, wide areas at a high-precision level based on its proprietary optical technology, and MOBOTIX's decentralized processing IP cameras and video management software (VMS) with a diversified processor.

Development of workflow solutions across verticals

By utilizing the technology of both MOBOTIX's decentralized processing IP cameras and VMS with Konica Minolta's image sensing system, Konica Minolta will drive development of new products such as "Care Support Solutions" for monitoring residents at nursing care homes, or the solutions for monitoring workflow at manufacturing facilities that can help their workflow innovation.

Broadening the distribution of MOBOTIX products and services

Konica Minolta will broaden the distribution of MOBOTIX products and their solution services by leveraging its global direct sales network and after-sales support and services systems.

The ChannelE2E 100 celebrates businesses that are blending organic and mergers and acquisitions growth with a particular emphasis on strategic acquisitions. ChannelE2E 100 honorees include VARs (value-added resellers), MSPs (managed services providers), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors, technology companies and other members of the IT channel ecosystem.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for ten consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaUS.

About After Nines Inc. and ChannelE2E

ChannelE2E, powered by After Nines Inc., tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey -- from entrepreneur to exit. Through exclusive blogs, research and crowdsourced databases, our content guides VARs, MSPs, CSPs, ISVs and the broader IT channel through the five stages of business: Startup, growth, sustained performance, pivot and exit. ChannelE2E also tracks the top IT automation tools and technologies that drive partner profitability. For content, research and crowdsourced database information, please contact Content Czar Joe Panettieri (Joe@AfterNines.com). For sponsorship information please contact President and CEO Amy Katz (Amy@AfterNines.com). Visit ChannelE2E daily (www.ChannelE2E.com) and follow us on Twitter (www.twitter.com/ChannelE2E) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/ChannelE2E).