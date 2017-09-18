Konica Minolta to Provide Evidence Act-certified (Computer Output) Document Process Outsourcing Services to Government Body

SINGAPORE--(Marketwired - Sep 18, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider, has been awarded a 10-month contract by a government body in Singapore to provide conversion services through its secured Document Process Outsourcing (DPO) services.

The conversion process will be performed at Konica Minolta's secured Document Process Outsourcing facility. Image security and audit trial on the capturing process, indexing will be captured. The document digitization services cover document accountability, preparation, scanning and indexing with 100% Quality Check at each process.

In addition, the conversion process is Evidence Act (EA) (Computer Output) certified, meaning computer output obtained through the process is admissible as evidence in Court. This is vital for organizations with documents holding critical, confidential information. Having an EA-compliant scanning process provides a greater guarantee that the electronic output has not been tampered with, and is a fair representation of the original physical copies.

"Delivering productivity to customers' work processes is at the core of what we do," said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA. "Our DPO service echoes the government's efforts towards digitalisation by adopting digital technology to boost productivity, make information more accessible, and enables society to solve its challenges as we move into a digital society."

He added: "As a digital global company, Konica Minolta promotes the shift to a more efficient digitized workplace as we continue to add value for our customers."

