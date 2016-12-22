Konica Minolta Recognized as a Premiere Healthcare Solutions Provider with BLI's First-of-its-Kind Pacesetter Award

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - December 22, 2016) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in IT Healthcare technology, is pleased to announce today that the company has been recognized as a premiere partner for hospital networks from Buyers Laboratory LLC (BLI), the world's leading independent evaluator of document imaging software, hardware and services. For this first-of-its-kind study, BLI invited all leading document imaging OEMs to complete an exhaustive questionnaire and onsite presentations detailing their healthcare-relevant offerings in eight key areas: Hardware, Software, Service and Support, Professional Services, Security, Industry Certifications, Vertical Leadership, and Overall Value. Given once a year, this award recognizes the vendors that offer the most impressive portfolios of devices, solutions and services for healthcare providers in two broad markets: Hospital Networks and Group Practices.

Konica Minolta stood out in BLI's analysis thanks to its excellent bizhub family of output/capture devices, including its specialized Healthcare MFPs due in early 2017. The company also offers its Dispatcher Phoenix for Healthcare document capture/processing/routing solution, the groundbreaking MFP-resident Direct Messaging solution (in partnership with Kno2), and a host of specialized solutions. Konica Minolta is a leader in the telemedicine arena thanks to its investment in SnapMD, which allows doctors to interact with patients remotely. In addition, the Konica Minolta parent company offers a range of medical imaging hardware and solutions through its Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas subsidiary. On the services front, the company maintains a dedicated Healthcare Services division that works with healthcare customers, and its All Covered IT services division can handle the IT needs of customers and even provide HIPAA certification training and risk assessment services when needed.

The company's bizhub® SECURE Healthcare is a unique security related service to create HIPAA complaint bizhub MFPs. Konica Minolta works closely with third party security consultants to check each system for weaknesses or vulnerability, especially the security of information stored on bizhub MFPs. While some manufacturers may only certify a component of their MFP or a "security kit," the entire system architecture of a Konica Minolta MFP is certified.

"It's an honor to be recognized as a premiere partner for our solutions offerings," said Dino Pagliarello, vice president, Product Management and Planning, Konica Minolta. "This award serves as an essential barometer for performance excellence. We are committed to providing high-quality care and will never stop improving."

"Healthcare providers at every level face mounting pressures to improve care and reduce medical errors, adhere to strict patient-privacy mandates, ensure security and regulatory compliance, move from paper records to electronic ones, and trim costs wherever possible," noted Jamie Bsales, Director, Office Workflow Solutions Analysis at BLI. "In BLI's in-depth analysis of healthcare solutions providers, Konica Minolta stood out as a premiere partner for hospital networks thanks to the company's excellent bizhub family of output/capture devices, unique software solutions, leading telemedicine platform and dedicated Healthcare Services division."

OEMs that opted to participate were also asked to make key personnel available for in-depth interviews with the BLI analyst team to give a more complete picture of the vendors' strategies for the healthcare market. After gathering all the data, BLI's team used a proprietary rating scale to calculate point totals in the key areas studied. Since different segments of the healthcare market have different needs, BLI's analysts created one rating rubric weighted to reflect the challenges faced by large hospital networks, and a second geared toward multi-site group practices.

About Konica Minolta:

About Buyers Laboratory LLC

