Original iPad-based telepresence robot helps businesses boost productivity, collaboration and efficiency

MISSISSAUGA, ON and BURLINGAME, CA--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Addressing the needs of today's highly mobile, flexible and dynamic workforce, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) introduces the Double 2® telepresence robot by Double Robotics. This product will be a part of Konica Minolta's Workplace of the Future™ portfolio of innovative business solutions.

With the Workplace of the Future, Konica Minolta is reshaping how work gets done via technology that empowers companies to work smarter, more productively, and more collaboratively. The Double 2® contributes to this mission by enabling users to have a real, physical presence via a two-wheeled balancing robot with an attached iPad®. The sleek, easy-to-use technology helps telecommuters and remote employees feel connected to their colleagues by giving them a physical presence where they can't be in person.

As the world's leading telepresence robot, Double Robotics has led the industry since 2013. Today it is trusted by thousands of companies of all sizes ranging from education, healthcare and telemedicine. An innovative tool for bringing remote workers into the office, Double 2® offers the benefits of video conferencing utilizing an iPad® positioned on a mobile base. Remote workers have the ability to log in without delay and transport themselves around a building, classroom, conference room, etc. and adjust the angle or height of the device.

"Since the beginning, I've always felt that, along with the most compelling and easy-to-use technology, channel partners would be a strategic differentiator for us," said David Cann, co-founder and CEO of Double Robotics. "In partnering with Konica Minolta, a leader in providing innovative business solutions, I'm thrilled to see this strategy unfold. We're proud to join them in shaping the Workplace of the Future by adding the telepresence robot to their portfolio of must-have modern business solutions."

"We are pleased to partner with Double Robotics on this technology collaboration," said Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "Konica Minolta is looking to build strong partnerships with leaders in smart office technology who bring the most seamless user experience to the workplace."

About Double Robotics

Double Robotics is the creator of Double, the world's leading telepresence robot. Double is an iPad-based robot that gives people a physical presence at work or in school when they can't be there in person. Founded in 2012 and a graduate of the startup accelerator Y Combinator, Double Robotics is a privately-held technology company headquartered in Burlingame, California. Visit www.doublerobotics.com for more information.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca).

