Market leader reimagines and improves experiences for the work culture to simplify and enable greater potential for businesses

MISSISSAUGA, ON--(Marketwired - February 01, 2017) - Building on its core set of smart office solutions, Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. (Konica Minolta) today reshapes and revolutionizes the future workplace, integrating technology that allows workers to be more productive, efficient and collaborative. Addressing the needs of today's highly mobile, flexible and dynamic workforce, Konica Minolta expands its existing product capabilities with the introduction of the Workplace of the Future portfolio. These game-changing technologies will impact the future of work to blend physical and virtual work environments, and empower employees to engage and collaborate seamlessly.

Without question, the company is redefining the modern sustainable workplace exemplified by three interwoven pillars -- productivity, collaboration and efficiency. These dramatic changes will enhance the employee experience, ultimately allowing them to discover more control over their work environment.

Improved Productivity - Work is not where you are. Work is what you get done. Konica Minolta's technology solutions are maximizing productivity and making collaboration even easier. Our award-winning IT services division, IT Weapons offers a virtual desktop solution that allows employees to work from anywhere, anytime and on any device, knowing that critical data is secure and protected. Additionally, Mobile Device Management (MDM) facilitates Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) access to mobile apps and secures the network from intrusion by unauthorized users and devices.

- Work is not where you are. Work is what you get done. Konica Minolta's technology solutions are maximizing productivity and making collaboration even easier. Our award-winning IT services division, IT Weapons offers a virtual desktop solution that allows employees to work from anywhere, anytime and on any device, knowing that critical data is secure and protected. Additionally, Mobile Device Management (MDM) facilitates Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) access to mobile apps and secures the network from intrusion by unauthorized users and devices. Enhanced Collaboration - For companies that work across different sites, on specific projects, or just need to retrieve their documents, Konica Minolta provides cloud and on-premise solutions that allow teams to share information easier within and outside an organization. Konica Minolta offers additional file storage and collaborative solutions, fully managed and hosted in Canada.

- For companies that work across different sites, on specific projects, or just need to retrieve their documents, Konica Minolta provides cloud and on-premise solutions that allow teams to share information easier within and outside an organization. Konica Minolta offers additional file storage and collaborative solutions, fully managed and hosted in Canada. Increased Efficiency - Today's modern workforce requires 24/7 access to essential information and applications. Konica Minolta leverages cloud technology's flexibility and scalability to create a more efficient solution for file sharing, applications and mobility.

"Konica Minolta's vision incorporates how businesses use technology to support their workplace of the future," said Norm Bussolaro, senior director, Marketing, Konica Minolta. "Our stream of cutting-edge solutions and services, which are continually evolving, facilitates connecting people through our innovative technological offerings."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions (Canada) Ltd. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.ca). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. The IT Weapons IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nine consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.konicaminolta.ca and follow Konica Minolta on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Twitter @KonicaMinoltaCA.

bizhub and Workplace of the Future are registered trademarks of Konica Minolta, Inc. All other trademarks mentioned in this document are the property of their respective owners.