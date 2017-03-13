Konica Minolta Showcases Array of Orthopedic Solutions at AAOS 2017 Annual Meeting

WAYNE, NJ--(Marketwired - March 13, 2017) - Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc. portfolio of advanced imaging solutions designed to meet orthopedists' unique needs will be on display March 14-18 at the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons (AAOS) 2017 Annual Meeting in San Diego, CA. From superb image generation with Digital Radiography (DR) and Ultrasound Systems to Zero Footprint Enterprise Imaging viewing, Konica Minolta demonstrates its commitment to providing cutting-edge imaging and Healthcare IT technologies for orthopedics.

At the AAOS meeting, Konica Minolta will highlight its many solutions, including the KDR™ AU System - Advanced U-Arm, a state-of-the-art digital radiography technology that includes pre-programmed positioning capability and floor-mounted installation. "This technology was made for the busy orthopedic practice that can benefit from intuitive, user-friendly features in a small footprint," said Bruce Ashby, Konica Minolta Vice President of Sales for DR Systems. "We're thrilled to show orthopedic practices the workflow benefits they can experience without having to sacrifice image quality."

The AeroDR® HD Wireless Flat Panel Detector, Konica Minolta's latest advancement in digital radiography brings very high resolution imaging to the orthopedic practitioner. With 100 micron resolution, four times more than standard resolution, this new high definition detector provides more detail for accurate diagnosis and patient management. Designed for portability, AeroDR HD is ideal for tabletop or cross-table use in the ER or other area throughout the hospital or clinic.

At AAOS 2017, Konica Minolta is also debuting AeroRemote™, a cloud-based, active monitoring solution for AeroDR Systems. AeroRemote detects and immediately reports critical issues and provides ongoing performance metrics with the AeroDR Wireless Flat Panel Detectors, providing detailed reports that can be reviewed anywhere and at any time.

Konica Minolta's imaging expertise expands beyond digital radiography and includes cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound solutions. Designed for the musculoskeletal (MSK) practitioner, the SONIMAGE® HS1 System provides superior image quality, streamlined workflow, and ease of use for rapid and confident evaluation in MSK environments. The J5 Ultrasound System is Konica Minolta's newest portable ultrasound system with intuitive touch-screen navigation that produces high-quality, real time images via a fast, simple, and seamless implementation.

Konica Minolta will also showcase its Exa™ Enterprise Imaging Platform, which provides a diagnostic quality Zero Footprint Universal Viewer for DICOM and non-DICOM images and Server-Side Rendering for fast access to large files with no prefetching required. The image and data sharing platform enables secure, seamless viewing across practice locations. Exa's capabilities include enterprise imaging, RIS, PACS, EHR, and billing for integrated data management.

At AAOS 2017 Konica Minolta will stand out with its unique ability to deliver powerful and robust digital radiography systems, ultrasound solutions and integrated healthcare IT capabilities that meet the versatile needs of today's imaging providers and enhance economic value through high up-time and increased productivity.

About Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc.

Konica Minolta Healthcare is a world-class provider and market leader in medical diagnostic imaging and healthcare information technology. With over 75 years of endless innovation, Konica Minolta is globally recognized as a leader providing cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive support aimed at providing real solutions to meet customers' needs and helping make better decisions sooner. Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., headquartered in Wayne, NJ, is a unit of Konica Minolta, Inc. ( TSE : 4902). For more information on Konica Minolta Healthcare Americas, Inc., please visit www.konicaminolta.com/medicalusa.