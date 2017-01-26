Konica Minolta Showcases Solutions for the Modern Law Firm of the Future at Legal Tech 2017

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - January 26, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization, and its IT Services division, All Covered, announced they will showcase an array of solutions to create the law firm of the future at Legal Tech 2017 at the Hilton Hotel in New York City from January 31 - February 2.

Striving to strike the balance between productivity and cyber security while working efficiently and collaboratively, Konica Minolta will cover a broad range of topics on how technology can improve the delivery of legal services. Presentations will explore ways that technology can enhance internal operations and improve client services, provide elements to empower employees, operate efficiently, and keep companies secure.

Booth highlights include:

The Lawyer's Help Desk™ - an on-demand help desk created specifically for law firms that specializes on legal applications and supports firms with the sense of urgency and expertise they require.

ALICE™ Receptionist - a virtual receptionist system to manage visitors intelligently. ALICE automates visitor processing by greeting incoming visitors, alerting employees and, when needed, connecting them for live conversations. With ALICE Receptionist's streaming video technology, employees can communicate face-to-face with visitors from the convenience and safety of their desk or remote location. ALICE automates visitor check-in and check-out, badge printing, as well as visitor induction processes so companies can track and manage visitors efficiently. ALICE is enterprise ready with integrations to VoIP phone systems, Microsoft Lync / Skype for Business and Active Directory.

Double2™Telepresence Robot - An innovative tool for bringing remote workers into the office, Double2 offers the benefits of video conferencing utilizing an iPad positioned on a mobile base. It helps telecommuters and remote employees feel connected to their colleagues by giving them a physical presence where they can't be in person. Remote workers have the ability to log in without delay and transport themselves around a building, classroom, conference room, even a courtroom, while adjusting the angle of their view or the height of the device to completely engage themselves in a meeting, presentation, event or a one on one discussion.

All Covered Legal DMS Solutions - drives efficiency, security and enhance productivity across all practice areas and firm sizes with a world-class portfolio of leading legal DMS solutions, including iManage, NetDocuments and Worldox.

Teem™ - a meeting room and workspace management platform that connects to nearly any calendar or email system offering cloud-based meeting tools and analytics that helps companies collaborate more effectively to create workplaces where people, spaces and technology work together seamlessly.

"Our approach to providing smart technologies to improve productivity and working collaboratively with our clients is a top priority for us at Konica Minolta," said Kay Du Fernandez, vice president, Marketing. "As the workplace continues to evolve with mobile technology, changing demographics, and digitization, we are focused on helping to build the law firm of the future."

The company will also demo an Oculus Rift Virtual Reality (VR) Headset at booth #506 for visitors to experience. The company will be giving away the Oculus Rift VR Headset to a lucky raffle winner.

