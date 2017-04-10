Konica Minolta Unveils New Integrated Global Client Services Organization

New organization designed to provide superior customer experience across channels and product and services offerings

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - Following the company's highly successful global preview of its revolutionary Workplace Hub, Rick Taylor, president and CEO, Konica Minolta Business Solutions USA, Inc. (Konica Minolta), today announced the formation of a new integrated Global Client Services organization that consolidates all aspects of services and support into one entity.

The newly formed organization will align support across all channels to meet customers' demand for the company's existing portfolio of products and solutions. With its rapidly growing managed services business, it plans to deliver a seamless, world-class experience in every aspect of support. Furthermore, it sets the stage for the introduction of the Workplace Hub later this year with its cognitive hub-based architecture and provides additional resources to support the rapidly growing Workplace of the Future™ portfolio.

This new organization includes:

The delivery of exceptional customer support through the call center, help desk and field service operations. In addition, centralized help desk and service requests for managed IT services will be handled by the expanded client services team.

The Solutions and Support division which will provide technical support for both the dealer and direct service teams, Escalation Systems Support (ESS), Quality System Support ESS (QSS) and technical training.

A Global Client Services and Solutions Division to align professional services for managed IT, cloud and All Covered services.

"These changes reflect the rapid growth in our services business along with the increasing number of customers who are acquiring a mix of products and services," said Taylor. "This new organization will position us to deliver excellence during the implementation phase and customer support processes and gives way to our credo: IT on your terms."

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is reshaping and revolutionizing the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). With our comprehensive portfolio, we deliver solutions to leverage mobility, cloud services, and optimize business processes with workflow automation. Our All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, and network security solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for 10 consecutive years and is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2016 America's Best Employers list. Konica Minolta, Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. We partner with our customers to give shape to ideas and work to bring value to our society. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter@KonicaMinoltaUS.

Workplace of the Future is a registered trademark of Konica Minolta, Inc.