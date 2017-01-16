Konica Minolta's Award Winning bizhub MarketPlace Goes Global

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Konica Minolta, Inc. today announces that Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) and Konica Minolta Business Solutions Europe GmbH are launching a new and enhanced version of the bizhub MarketPlace platform to accommodate the global market, including the United States, Canada and Europe with over 35 countries now supported. By offering a variety of productivity apps for use on the multifunction printer (MFP), the bizhub MarketPlace allows the MFP's functionalities to be easily and quickly enhanced to meet the challenges of everyday businesses.

Running on the leading hosting infrastructure in the world today, Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud, the bizhub MarketPlace is built to power online storefronts in the global market. Each country can now take advantage of all the benefits the bizhub MarketPlace has to offer, with stores that have been customized to suit their specific market needs.

Quick access and easy set-up

The ability to connect to services such as OneDrive, Google Drive and Email or Microsoft SharePoint provides quick access to documents with the benefit of secure processes and state-of-the-art technology. In addition, the bizhub MarketPlace offers apps that fall into a range of categories, including:

Communication apps such as Announcement, which displays informational ads/images on the MFP control panel.

Printing apps such as Paper Templates, which allows MFP users to access and quickly print forms, certificates, sheet paper, and other commonly used documents.

Social apps such as RSS Feeds, which displays specific feeds from organizations that are related to a specific industry, weblogs, subscribed online published content, and other sources for late-breaking news.

Scan apps, which allows users to access, upload, and print files from popular cloud storage providers including Box, OneDrive, Konica Minolta's FileAssist, and many more.

The full range of apps can be found at the bizhub MarketPlace's Market page: https://bizhubmarketplace.us/market.php#tag=Cloud

Ensuring maximum productivity, set up of the bizhub MarketPlace can be performed remotely. In addition, MFPs can be centrally managed via the bizhub MarketPlace website, making it simple to install and update apps, with minimal efforts required.

Customized MFP

The bizhub MarketPlace also offers customers the ability to create and install customized MFP user interfaces that have unique designs and features to meet individual needs while still fitting within a company's workflows and corporate design guidelines. In addition to having customers design and create their own customizations, Konica Minolta also provides professional services for the design and creation of these custom user interfaces. Similar to additional apps or updates, custom user interfaces can be deployed remotely, which benefits major enterprises with many employees.

Perfectly suited for every customer's needs

The bizhub MarketPlace offers benefits for businesses of all sizes by adapting the MFP to the customer's working behavior instead of the other way around. The wide array of apps available makes it simple to streamline workflow and improve efficiencies while saving time and costs, which essentially means more time for the core business.

"This is an exciting time in our industry and for our clients. With the global launch of the bizhub MarketPlace, Konica Minolta continues our commitment to providing innovative solutions, services and platforms that are pivotal in helping streamline our clients' business processes and improve efficiencies," said Manuel Couceiro, Director of Konica Minolta's Solutions Engineering Center, "With the industry- leading and award-winning global bizhub MarketPlace, our clients are able to tailor the MFP and its functionality to meet their exact business needs, from completely changing the MFP's User Interface, to installing apps and connectors - all from an easy-to-use ecosystem that now leverages solutions and services in the global market."

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. is a leader in information management focused on enterprise content, technology optimization and cloud services. We are reshaping the Workplace of the Future™ (www.reshapework.com). Our portfolio of offerings deliver solutions to improve our customers' speed to market, manage technology costs, and facilitate the sharing of information to increase productivity. The All Covered IT Services division offers a range of IT strategy, support, project and cloud computing solutions across all verticals. Konica Minolta has won numerous awards including one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers. The company has been recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nine consecutive years. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit: www.CountOnKonicaMinolta.com and follow Konica Minolta on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter@konicaminolta.us

