Konica Minolta's Cadillac DPi-V.R Team Taylor Brothers, Angelelli, Gordon Score Breakthrough Win

RAMSEY, NJ--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), a partner of Wayne Taylor Racing (WTR) for four consecutive years, is pleased to announce today that WTR's No. 10 Konica Minolta Cadillac DPi-V.R race team and its drivers Ricky and Jordan Taylor, Max "The Ax" Angelelli and NASCAR Cup Series champion Jeff Gordon, claimed victory in the 55th Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway.

The race took place from Jan. 28-29 in the prototype division of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship where Ricky Taylor took his new No. 10 Cadillac DPi-V.R across the finish line just .671 of a second ahead of Filipe Albuquerque's No. 5 Action Express Racing Cadillac DPi-V.R.

Recording the fastest lap of the race among his three teammates, this was Max's final race and his 28th career victory and second at the Rolex 24. He is the third-winningest driver all-time in North American sportscar racing.

"We were very excited to have Jeff Gordon join the team for this epic win in the first race of this year," said Rick Taylor, president and CEO, Konica Minolta. "It took two years to develop the prototype and it now concludes with a brilliant new Cadillac. We wish Max well in retirement as a driver and we are honored to still be working with him on the team."

"It's been such an honor to have Jeff on board," said Wayne Taylor, team owner, Wayne Taylor Racing. "He won the 24-hour with my two boys, which is really, really special. I have to thank my children, Jeff, Max, Konica Minolta, Cadillac as well as my friends Rick Taylor and Mike Mathé and everyone that has supported me over these years."

