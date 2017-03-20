Kootenay Zinc Corp. Announces Further Updates on Sully Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - March 20, 2017) - Kootenay Zinc Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:ZNK)(CSE:ZNK.CN)(OTCQB:KTNNF)(FRANKFURT:KYH) is pleased to announce that its Sully project team has recently completed a structural review of a portion of drill hole SY17-11. Specifically, core recovered in the modeled position of the E1 gravity mass of the East Target was assessed. As described in previous news, the hole did not intersect an extensive mass in this position, but did intersect a number of geologically significant features with similarities to the Sullivan sedimentary environment.

Oriented core was obtained while drilling that allowed structural orientations of planar features (such as bedding, cleavage, veins, faults, and dikes). The core and the feature must be reasonably intact to achieve an orientation. The data collected and logged in SY17-11, within the E1 zone of interest forms the basis for the following structural review:

At hole depths corresponding to the projected E1 gravity anomaly several gouge-filled faults and broken zones are noted. The gouge zones range from 2 to 10 cm thick, some with associated core loss. However, it was noted the faults are commonly developed parallel to cleavage (dipping about 40 degrees WNW). Bedding above and below this interval is generally uniform and typically overturned; throughout the zone bedding is tightly folded and is repeatedly offset on cleavage planes. The folds appear to be symmetric, indicating a larger scale fold-flexure developed across the entire zone of interest. Movement during folding caused rocks at higher levels to be shifted east of rocks below them on reverse-type faults.

Because the strata are steep to overturned, the offsets would have created gaps or fault windows and it is possible that SY17-11 passed from west of the zone of interest (and above such a fault), to east of it (below the fault). This structural possibility will continue to be evaluated as it provides an explanation that the E1 gravity anomaly is in proximity to the recently completed drill hole.

Modeling and interpretation of all the new geological and geophysical data is intended to assist in determining where, and at what depth, the E1 anomaly is likely to be found. The location and orientation of the next drill hole will be based on this information. The project team is also currently completing its review and modeling of new ground MAG survey data recently collected over much of the extent of the gravity anomalies, and of fill-in gravity data in the E1 anomaly area. The results of that work will be reported shortly.

About the Company

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The Company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits.

The Sully Property comprises 1,375 hectares located approximately 30 kilometres east of Kimberley, B.C., and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan deposit, owned by Teck Resources Ltd. Sullivan was discovered in 1892, and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including approximately three hundred million ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Project Manager, Paul Ransom, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law, including without limitation, statements that address the Sully Property, comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, costs and timing of future exploration and development, requirements for additional capital, other statements relating to the financial and business prospects of the Company.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual events, level of activity, performance or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: (i) risks related to zinc, base metal and other commodity price fluctuations; (ii) risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results; (iii) risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; (iv) that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; (v) that the Company may lose or abandon its property interests or may fail to receive necessary licences and permits; (vi) that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; (vii) that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; (viii) the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; (ix) exploration and development risks, including risks related to accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration and development; (x) competition; (xi) the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of geologic reports or studies; (xii) the uncertainty of profitability based upon the Company's history of losses; (xiii) risks related to environmental regulation and liability; (xiv) risks associated with failure to maintain community acceptance, agreements and permissions (generally referred to as "social licence"); (xv) risks relating to obtaining and maintaining all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations relating to the continued exploration and development of the Company's projects; (xvi) risks related to the outcome of legal actions; (xvii) political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; (xix) risks related to current global financial conditions; and (xx) other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business strategy. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. There can be no assurance that planned exploration will be completed as proposed or at all, or that economic resources will be discovered or developed at the Sully Property.

Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.