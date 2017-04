Kootenay Zinc Corp. "Locked-On" E1 South Target at the Sully Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - April 11, 2017) - Kootenay Zinc Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:ZNK)(CSE:ZNK.CN)(OTCQB:KTNNF)(FRANKFURT:KYH) is pleased to announce that its Sully project team has now completed a detailed interpretation of recent gravity work focused on the Sully E1 anomaly. That work included equivalent mass modeling with particular emphasis on the southern portion of the anomaly (now named "E1S"). Importantly, the work highlights a distinct drill target located immediately south of recently completed holes SY16-10 and SY17-11.

The geophysical interpretation has greatly benefited from increased and closer spaced gravity stationing that has provided better definition of the anomaly. The new modeling also shows how and where the previous drill holes missed the E1S target as we know it now. The new close spacing of gravity field stations at E1S made it possible to generate three dimensional equivalent mass models for the first time on any of the anomalies at Sully. The E1S model indicates the mass has a strike length of about 150 metres and that it is truncated at its north and south ends. It also shows that the target extends from a depth of approximately 70m to 270m below surface - but the target may well continue to depths below 270m.

The truncated north and south ends of the E1S mass model are generally square, implying fault cut-offs, and that it was once part of a larger continuous mass. This is consistent with previous news describing observed complexity of drill core as a result of faulting (and folding) in the zone of interest.

It should be noted that the E2, E3 and E4 gravity anomalies (described in previous news) each have greater magnitudes and larger footprints than E1, but were discovered more recently in the project history. It is hypothesized that these anomalies were once all connected and as such may be related to a Sullivan-like mineralized system that has been dissected by local faulting. New gravity surveying with tighter station spacing will be completed over these anomalies such that three-dimensional mass modeling can be completed on all of the EAST targets. Excel Geophysics will mobilize a field crew to the site within the coming days to commence this work.

New drill targeting at E1S is intended to provide proof-of-concept, specifically that the gravity masses indicated are caused by massive sulphides. If successful, drilling will be expanded to test all of the EAST anomalies once their mass models are completed. The Sully project team is excited to test and determine the composition of these gravity masses. FB Drilling of Cranbrook, BC will mobilize to the site on or before April 19, 2017 and the Company will provide updates as the work progresses.

About the Company

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The Company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits.

The Sully Property comprises 1,375 hectares located approximately 30 kilometres east of Kimberley, B.C., and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan deposit, owned by Teck Resources Ltd. Sullivan was discovered in 1892, and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including approximately three hundred million ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Project Manager, Paul Ransom, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward Looking Information

