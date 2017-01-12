Kootenay Zinc Corp. Sponsors Sullivan Core Shack Display

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 12, 2017) - Kootenay Zinc Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:ZNK)(CSE:ZNK.CN) is pleased to announce that it will be sponsoring the construction of the Sullivan Core Shack at the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Station, along with Teck Resources Limited, the City of Kimberley and a few other companies and organizations.

The Sullivan Core Shack will be a museum level display of ore and rock specimens as well as drill core from Sullivan mine and surrounding area which will be located in the Kimberley Underground Mining Railway Station. Mick Henningson, former Senior Vice President, Mining with Teck Cominco, now President of the Sullivan Mine & Railroad Historical Society, has secured funding and with an intrepid group of volunteers is organizing construction for this project.

Drawings illustrating key elements of regional and mine geology will also be included in the display. Most of the specimens and core have been donated from Paul Ransom's (the Company's Project Manager) personal collection that has been put on temporary display many times over the last 16 years for student, tourist and industry groups. Most ore specimens have been polished to enhance mineral and textural details.

Mr. Ransom is a geologist and noted Sullivan SEDEX deposit expert, having worked for over 33 years with Cominco, now Teck Resources Limited. Much of his career was spent at Sullivan and on related regional geology. Mr. Ransom has authored and/or co-authored ten papers on geology of the Sullivan deposit. Mr. Ransom also spent 1.5 years as a project geologist under secondment to Mt. Isa Mines in Australia, another large- scale copper, lead, zinc and silver mine. His passion for finding other mega-SEDEX deposits has been a career-long pursuit.

The Sullivan Core Shack will be an archive of specimens of one of the greatest Lead-Zinc-(Iron)-Silver deposits on earth. It will be organized in such a manner that the display will be of educational value to students at all levels and of viewing interest to the layman or professional. In addition to focusing on the orebody itself the display will cover aspects of the sedimentary, igneous and metamorphic rocks of the region as well as five historic mines of note: the North Star and Stemwinder Mines also in Kimberley, the St. Eugene at Moyie, the Kootenay King at Fort Steele and the Estella at Wasa.

About the Company

Kootenay Zinc Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is presently targeting the Sully Property. The Company is focused on discovering large-scale sedimentary-exhalative ("SEDEX") deposits.

The Sully Property comprises 1375 ha located approximately 30km east of Kimberley, B.C. and overlies rocks of similar age and origin as those which host the world-class Sullivan Deposit, owned by Teck Resources Limited. Sullivan was discovered in 1892 and is known to be one of the largest SEDEX deposits in the world. Over its 100-year lifetime, Sullivan produced approximately 150 million tonnes of ore, including three billion ounces of silver, eight million tonnes of zinc and eight million tonnes of lead. The equivalent level of strata as at Sullivan and that formed on the margin of that same basin are present at the Sully Property. The Company cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the Sully Property.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by the Company's Project Manager, Paul Ransom, P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

