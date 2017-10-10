KORE Wireless Completes Successful M&A Internal System Integration Leveraging SnapLogic Platform

iPaaS Leader's Superior Performance, Ease-of-Use Help KORE Strengthen Customer Focus

SAN MATEO, CA--(Marketwired - Oct 10, 2017) - SnapLogic, the leader in self-service application and data integration, today announced the results of KORE Wireless' efforts to consolidate and integrate data between KORE and an acquired company, Wyless Inc. SnapLogic's no-code Enterprise Integration Cloud has helped KORE Wireless greatly reduce operational costs and complexity while enabling greater visibility into customer data and requirements.

Following KORE's acquisition of Wyless, the combined IT teams needed to consolidate and migrate all its customer data from six different systems, including KORE and Wyless device management platforms, into a single platform, Salesforce.com. "We had multiple platforms that essentially did the same thing, and we needed a common platform with a complete view (including devices, revenue, and inventory) of our customers," said Matt Bostrom, Director of Enterprise Application Architecture at KORE Wireless.

KORE needed a 360-degree view of its customers to better serve them across products, platforms, and connectivity services. In many cases, KORE offers its customers, such as Fleet Management, continuous connectivity for cross-country trips, as an example. Previously, this level of connectivity was achievable only by stitching together multiple carrier networks. Now, KORE can understand each customer's connectivity needs in Salesforce.com and assign and connect the appropriate network carriers more efficiently.

Speed and Agility Drove Selection of SnapLogic

SnapLogic's no-code Enterprise Integration Cloud appealed to KORE's fundamental need for speed, agility and ease-of-execution. "We considered other vendors but they required an exorbitant amount of code, and we did not want to figure out what to code, how to code, or how to maintain the code," said Bostrom.

By migrating KORE's older Salesforce.com platform into Wyless' newer one and re-branding it, the company has improved visibility into customers' connectivity needs and eliminated data duplication that could hinder sales and marketing operations. In addition, the IT team also connected three different ERP systems, including NetSuite, Sage 300 ERP, and Microsoft Great Plains, into Salesforce.com, allowing the finance department to pull accurate financial reports and billing information.

Operational and Business Benefits

50% reduction in time parsing data : SnapLogic has dramatically helped KORE reduce operational costs with the ease of building integrations rapidly without a fully staffed team of developers. Instead of custom-coding, the team used SnapLogic's pre-built, no-code connectors, or Snaps, to quickly parse through millions of rows of carrier data.

: SnapLogic has dramatically helped KORE reduce operational costs with the ease of building integrations rapidly without a fully staffed team of developers. Instead of custom-coding, the team used SnapLogic's pre-built, no-code connectors, or Snaps, to quickly parse through millions of rows of carrier data. $100,000 savings in license costs : Migrating data from the older version of Salesforce.com to the newer version has reduced 70 licenses to just one, saving over $100,000 in license costs alone.

: Migrating data from the older version of Salesforce.com to the newer version has reduced 70 licenses to just one, saving over $100,000 in license costs alone. Greater customer insight: With Salesforce.com as the master platform, KORE has complete visibility into its customers' data, improving accuracy, efficiency, and productivity while providing connectivity and services to customers.

"With SnapLogic, you can drag and drop what you want to integrate and actually visualize the workflow of the data," said Bostrom. "Integration is no longer a black box and the pipelines show us exactly where the data is flowing. The performance and ease-of-use of the SnapLogic platform have allowed the business to focus on our customers."

KORE Wireless is the largest, global, independent provider of managed network and layered application services in the Internet of Things (IoT) and Machine-to-Machine (M2M) market. To learn more about how KORE is helping organizations to realize the power of IoT through a wide range of services, please visit: http://korewireless.com.

About SnapLogic

SnapLogic is the global leader in self-service integration. The company's Enterprise Integration Cloud makes it fast and easy to connect applications, data, and things. Hundreds of Global 2000 customers -- including Adobe, AstraZeneca, Box, GameStop, Verizon, and Wendy's -- rely on SnapLogic to automate business processes, accelerate analytics, and drive digital transformation. SnapLogic was founded by data industry veteran Gaurav Dhillon and is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft, Triangle Peak Partners, and Vitruvian Partners. Learn more at snaplogic.com.

