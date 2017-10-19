Korea's first PGA Tour to be held in Jeju Island

Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World appointed as official hotel partner

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 19, 2017) - The PGA TOUR will be holding its first golf tournament in Korea, THE CJ CUP @ NINE BRIDGES, on Jeju Island. Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World has been appointed as the official hotel partner of the event to accommodate the contestants. To enable tourists to enjoy both the exciting tournament and the newly opened Shinhwa Theme Park, Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World has launched a range of travel packages that will coincide with the event.

The PGA TOUR will be holding its first regular season, THE CJ CUP, in Korea from 19 to 22 October at the Nine Bridges Golf Club. This tour boasts a strong field made up of 78 international golfers, including the champion of the 2017 PGA Championship, Justin Thomas from the United States; world number one male golfer Jason Day from Australia; and 2013 Masters Tournament champion, Adam Scott from Australia.

Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World has tailor-made exclusive travel packages for families who will be attending the PGA TOUR and tour Jeju Island. Tourists can make bookings through Jeju Shinhwa World's official website or with travel agencies. Visitors who will stay at Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World for more than two nights will be able to live there free of charge for one extra night.

Opened in April 2017 and located in the Jeju Shinhwa World, the Somerset Jeju Shinhwa World is the first fully serviced resort condominium in Jeju. The Jeju Shinhwa World's Shinhwa Theme Park was also opened to the public on 30 September. In addition, the Jeju Shinhwa World's other operations such as the YG Town (Korean pop star G-Dragon has also participated in the town's design) and the Jeju Shinhwa World Landing Resort will be put into operation in November while its Jeju Shinhwa World Marriott Resort, facilities for meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions as well as its food, beverage and shopping complex will be opened in December this year.

For booking and more information, visit http://www.shinhwaworld.com/index-en.html

About Landing International

Landing International is a limited company listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange ( HKSE : 582) and also a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes. The Company and subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and operation of integrated leisure and entertainment resorts, gaming clubs and property development under its own "Landing" brand name.

Landing International, through its subsidiary Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, is currently developing "Jeju Shinhwa World," a 2.5 million square metre integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju, which will be Jeju's first premium integrated resort. It offers its visitors many world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities including theme parks, an adventure water park, more than 2,000 premium hotel rooms, luxury resort condominium villas, cultural facilities, leisure and entertainment amenities, as well as Jeju's largest retail and food beverage complex.

For more information, visit www.landing.com.hk

About Jeju Shinhwa World

Jeju Shinhwa World will be Jeju's first premium integrated resort, spanning an area of approximately 2.5 million square metres (26.9 million square feet). Opening progressively from the beginning of 2017, Jeju Shinhwa World offers world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities including theme parks, an adventure water park and a destination spa, as well as Jeju's first retail and food and beverage complex. The project will incorporate a series of premium hotels offering more than 2,000 rooms, ranging from family-oriented guest rooms to ultra-luxurious exclusive villas. Full meeting and conference facilities suitable for regional and international MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and events) are also readily available to meet the most demanding business needs.

For more information, visit www.shinhwaworld.com