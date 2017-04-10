KP Tissue to Release its Financial Results and those of Kruger Products L.P. for the First Quarter of 2017

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 10, 2017) - KP Tissue Inc. ("KPT") (TSX:KPT), which holds a limited partnership interest in Kruger Products L.P. ("KPLP"), will release the financial results for KPT and KPLP for the first quarter of 2017 on Thursday, May 4, 2017 before the market opens. KPT will hold its conference call the same day at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Details of the Conference Call

Via telephone: 1- 877-223-4471 or 647-788-4922

Via the internet at: www.kptissueinc.com

Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available at www.kptissueinc.com.

Conference Call Rebroadcast

A rebroadcast of the conference call will be available until midnight, June 5, 2017 by dialing 800-585-8367 or 416-621-4642 and entering passcode 5982186.

The replay of the webcast will remain available on the web site until midnight, June 5, 2017.

