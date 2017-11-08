KP Tissue Releases Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Revenue Growth and Continuing Pulp Price Headwinds

MISSISSAUGA, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 8, 2017) - KP Tissue Inc. (KPT) (TSX:KPT) reports the Q3 2017 financial and operational results of KPT and Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP). Kruger Products is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for the Consumer market (Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, and White Swan) and the Away-From-Home market, and continues to grow in the U.S. Consumer tissue business with the White Cloud® brand and premium private label products. KPT currently holds a 16.0% interest in KPLP.

KPLP Q3 2017 Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue increased by 7.5% to $336.3 million in Q3 2017 compared to Q3 2016

Adjusted EBITDA was $39.4 million in Q3 2017 compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2016

TAD Products sales and Adjusted EBITDA contribution continued to be strong, in line with previously set targets

Successful start-up of new Paper Machine #8 and a new converting line in Crabtree, Quebec site

Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2018

"Third quarter results were in-line with our expectations, however they reflect the continued negative impact of rising pulp prices which have reached record levels, and also higher freight costs driven by the recent hurricanes in the southern U.S., said Mario Gosselin, CEO of KP Tissue and KPLP.

"Our new paper machine in Quebec started production during the third quarter, and as planned we incurred start-up costs. The project was completed on time and on budget, and we anticipate that it will positively contribute to our Away-from-Home business starting in the first quarter of Fiscal 2018.

"The selling price increase announced in the Canadian market in July has started to take effect in the fourth quarter. Given the further escalation in pulp prices, Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2017 is expected to decrease compared to Q4 2016 Adjusted EBITDA of $42.9 million," concluded Mr. Gosselin.

KPLP Q3 2017 Financial Results

Revenue in Q3 2017 was $336.3 million, compared to $312.8 million in Q3 2016, an increase of $23.5 million or 7.5%. The increase in revenue was primarily due to higher sales volume, partially offset by the unfavourable impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar sales.

Cost of sales in Q3 2017 increased to $290.8 million from $256.8 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to higher sales volumes, a significant increase in fibre costs, as well as higher freight costs and PM#8 project start-up costs, partially offset by the favourable impact of foreign exchange on U.S. dollar denominated costs. As a percentage of revenue, cost of sales were 86.5% in Q3 2017 compared to 82.1% in Q3 2016.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses in Q3 2017 were $20.7 million, compared to $22.7 million in Q3 2016. The decrease was primarily due to the timing of spend and cost reduction initiatives. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A expenses were 6.2% in Q3 2017, compared to 7.3% in Q3 2016.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 2017 was $39.4 million, compared to $45.6 million in Q3 2016, lower by $6.2 million or 13.6%, primarily due to significantly higher fibre costs, increased freight costs, and start-up costs, partially offset by increased sales volume and lower SG&A costs.

Net income in Q3 2017 was $16.5 million, compared to $21.6 million in Q3 2016, primarily due to lower Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million and higher depreciation expense of $2.3 million. These items were partially offset by a change in foreign exchange gain of $2.0 million.

Total liquidity, representing cash and cash equivalents and availability under the credit line within covenant limitations, was $76.0 million as of September 24, 2017, compared to $80.3 million as of June 25, 2017.

KPT Q3 2017 Financial Results

KPT incurred a net loss of $0.1 million in Q3 2017. Included in the net loss was $2.6 million representing KPT's share of KPLP's income. The income was reduced by depreciation expense of $1.4 million related to adjustments to carrying amounts on acquisition and income tax expense of $1.3 million.

Dividends on Common Shares

The Board of Directors of KPT declared a quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share to be paid on January 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 29, 2017.

Additional Information

For additional information please refer to Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) of KPT and KPLP for the third quarter ended September 24, 2017

About KP Tissue Inc. (KPT)

KPT was created to acquire, and its business is limited to holding, a limited partnership interest in KPLP, which is accounted for as an investment on the equity basis. KPT currently holds a 16.0% interest in KPLP. For more information visit www.kptissueinc.com.

About Kruger Products L.P. (KPLP)

KPLP is Canada's leading manufacturer of quality tissue products for household, industrial and commercial use. KPLP serves the Canadian consumer market with such well-known brands as Cashmere®, Purex®, SpongeTowels®, Scotties® and White Swan®. In the U.S., KPLP manufactures the White Cloud® brand, as well as many private label products. The Away-From-Home division manufactures and distributes high-quality, cost-effective product solutions to a wide range of commercial and public entities. KPLP has approximately 2,500 employees and operates eight FSC® COC-certified (FSC® C-104904) production facilities in North America. For more information visit www.krugerproducts.ca.

Non-IFRS Measures

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 24, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 26,997 36,511 Trade and other receivables 126,591 123,095 Receivables from related parties 69 185 Advances to partners 6,417 5,465 Inventories 174,003 179,543 Income tax recoverable 293 423 Prepaid expenses 10,503 7,286 344,873 352,508 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 748,458 762,270 Other long-term assets 6,150 6,075 Goodwill 160,939 160,939 Intangible assets 14,955 15,270 Deferred income taxes 33,359 39,913 Total assets 1,308,734 1,336,975 Liabilities Current liabilities Bank indebtedness - 9,007 Trade and other payables 196,459 201,477 Payables to related parties 5,089 3,606 Income tax payable 592 1,779 Distributions payable 10,324 10,148 Current portion of provisions 757 1,885 Current portion of long-term debt 186,695 8,859 399,916 236,761 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 238,487 415,379 Provisions 6,969 6,487 Pensions 112,671 92,646 Post-retirement benefits 57,881 57,162 Liabilities to non-unitholders 815,924 808,435 Current portion of Partnership units liability 5,571 8,611 Long-term portion of Partnership units liability 135,903 137,296 Total Partnership units liability 141,474 145,907 Total liabilities 957,398 954,342 Equity Partnership units 351,381 336,576 Deficit (61,775 ) (42,792 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 61,730 88,849 Total equity 351,336 382,633 Total equity and liabilities 1,308,734 1,336,975

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 3-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 9-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 9-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Revenue 336,284 312,823 939,943 888,270 Expenses Cost of sales 290,777 256,823 802,108 747,348 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,726 22,645 66,467 66,283 Gain on sale of non-financial assets (12 ) (395 ) (80 ) (395 ) Restructuring costs, net (245 ) 25 (234 ) 418 Operating income 25,038 33,725 71,682 74,616 Interest expense 10,533 11,192 31,554 33,327 Other (income) expense (2,103 ) 813 1,860 (307 ) Income before income taxes 16,608 21,720 38,268 41,596 Income taxes 158 162 4,922 1,612 Net income for the period 16,450 21,558 33,346 39,984 Other comprehensive loss Items that will not be reclassified to net income: Remeasurements of pensions (5,424 ) (20,097 ) (20,647 ) (63,986 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 2,929 (2,885 ) (272 ) (4,519 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income: Available-for-sale investment - - - (290 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (23,774 ) 3,969 (27,119 ) (16,858 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (26,269 ) (19,013 ) (48,038 ) (85,653 ) Comprehensive income (loss) for the period (9,819 ) 2,545 (14,692 ) (45,669 )

Kruger Products L.P. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 3-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 9-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 9-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Cash flows from (used in) operating activities Net income for the period 16,450 21,558 33,346 39,984 Items not affecting cash Depreciation 14,350 12,007 38,414 33,775 Amortization 286 296 775 876 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (2 ) (3 ) Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability (882 ) - 4,178 1,234 Gain on sale of investment - - - (324 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,221 ) 813 (2,318 ) (1,217 ) Interest expense 10,533 11,192 31,554 33,327 Pension and post retirement benefits 2,513 2,487 7,539 7,805 Provisions (127 ) 392 211 1,191 Income taxes 158 162 4,922 1,612 Gain on sale of non-financial assets (12 ) (395 ) (80 ) (395 ) Total items not affecting cash 25,598 26,954 85,193 77,881 Net change in non-cash working capital 5,130 (6,009 ) (25,959 ) (10,471 ) Contributions to pension and post-retirement benefit plans (3,735 ) (2,613 ) (11,406 ) (13,918 ) Provisions paid (565 ) (334 ) (1,015 ) (1,452 ) Income tax payments (115 ) (514 ) (3,169 ) (1,887 ) Net cash from operating activities 42,763 39,042 76,990 90,137 Cash flows from (used in) investing activities Purchases of property, plant and equipment (12,033 ) (19,965 ) (50,278 ) (58,666 ) Capitalized interest paid (116 ) - (497 ) - Proceeds on sale of investment - - - 1,439 Government assistance received 923 - 3,872 1,209 Purchases of software (460 ) - (460 ) (71 ) Proceeds on sale of property, plant and equipment 14 535 1,184 539 Net cash used in investing activities (11,672 ) (19,430 ) (46,179 ) (55,550 ) Cash flows from (used in) financing activities Proceeds from long-term debt (5,893 ) 4,204 20,877 4,995 Repayment of long-term debt (4,749 ) (596 ) (5,250 ) (8,106 ) Payment of deferred financing fees - (376 ) (12 ) (711 ) Interest paid on long-term debt (7,819 ) (8,538 ) (18,930 ) (18,294 ) Distributions and advances paid, net (8,263 ) (4,806 ) (25,992 ) (16,883 ) Net cash used in financing activities (26,724 ) (10,112 ) (29,307 ) (38,999 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents held in foreign currency (1,924 ) (80 ) (2,011 ) (1,519 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents during the period 2,443 9,420 (507 ) (5,931 ) Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period 24,554 10,104 27,504 25,455 Cash and cash equivalents - End of period 26,997 19,524 26,997 19,524

Kruger Products L.P. Segment and Geographic Results (thousands of Canadian dollars) 3-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 3-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 9-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 9-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Segment Information Segment Revenue Consumer 272,917 248,792 763,996 708,868 AFH 62,497 59,411 171,090 167,513 Other 870 4,620 4,857 11,889 Total segment revenue 336,284 312,823 939,943 888,270 Segment Adjusted EBITDA Consumer 38,077 42,907 105,951 104,433 AFH 1,852 2,425 4,840 4,230 Other (512 ) 326 (236 ) 948 Total segment Adjusted EBITDA 39,417 45,658 110,555 109,611 Reconciliation to Net Income: Depreciation and amortization 14,636 12,303 39,189 34,651 Interest expense 10,533 11,192 31,554 33,327 Change in amortized cost of Partnership units liability (882 ) - 4,178 1,234 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment - - (2 ) (3 ) Gain on sale of non-financial assets (12 ) (395 ) (80 ) (395 ) Restructuring costs, net (245 ) 25 (234 ) 418 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (1,221 ) 813 (2,318 ) (1,217 ) Income before income taxes 16,608 21,720 38,268 41,596 Income taxes 158 162 4,922 1,612 Net income 16,450 21,558 33,346 39,984 Geographic Revenue Canada 209,289 195,186 570,949 539,221 U.S. 113,157 105,114 332,710 311,517 Mexico 13,838 12,523 36,284 37,532 Total revenue 336,284 312,823 939,943 888,270

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Financial Position (thousands of Canadian dollars) September 24, 2017 December 31, 2016 $ $ Assets Current assets Distributions receivable 1,653 1,636 Receivable from Partnership - 426 Income tax recoverable 1,031 - 2,684 2,062 Non-current assets Investment in associate 104,650 117,349 Total Assets 107,334 119,411 Liabilities Current liabilities Dividend payable 1,653 1,636 Payable to Partnership 52 - Advances from Partnership 1,040 914 Income tax payable - 884 2,745 3,434 Non-current liabilities Deferred income taxes 1,946 893 Total liabilities 4,691 4,327 Equity Common shares 14,573 13,176 Contributed surplus 144,819 144,819 Deficit (67,862 ) (58,729 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 11,113 15,818 Total equity 102,643 115,084 Total liabilities and equity 107,334 119,411

KP Tissue Inc. Unaudited Condensed Statement of Comprehensive Loss (thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts) 3-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 3-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 9-month

period ended

September 24, 2017 9-month

period ended

September 25, 2016 $ $ $ $ Equity income 1,179 2,010 931 2,101 Dilution gain 39 58 136 142 Income before income taxes 1,218 2,068 1,067 2,243 Income taxes 1,288 1,299 2,288 3,557 Net income (loss) for the period (70 ) 769 (1,221 ) (1,314 ) Other comprehensive loss net of tax expense (recovery) Items that will not be reclassified to net income (loss): Remeasurements of pensions (755 ) (2,825 ) (2,885 ) (9,034 ) Remeasurements of post-retirement benefits 287 (285 ) (27 ) (447 ) Items that may be subsequently reclassified to net income (loss): Available-for-sale investment - - - (41 ) Cumulative translation adjustment (4,086 ) 711 (4,705 ) (3,495 ) Total other comprehensive loss for the period (4,554 ) (2,399 ) (7,617 ) (13,017 ) Comprehensive loss for the period (4,624 ) (1,630 ) (8,838 ) (14,331 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share (0.01 ) 0.08 (0.13 ) (0.15 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding 9,176,138 9,051,321 9,146,312 9,021,008