Kraken Sonar Lists Shares to Trade in the U.S. on the OTCQB Market

Kraken Shares to Trade Under U.S. Ticker Symbol KRKNF

ST. JOHN'S, NL--(Marketwired - July 07, 2017) - Kraken Sonar Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PNG) ( OTCQB : KRKNF) is pleased to announce that OTC Markets Group has approved Kraken's common shares for listing on the OTCQB market beginning on Friday, July 7, 2017, under the symbol KRKNF. The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Venture Exchange under its existing symbol "PNG".

Greg Reid, Kraken's CFO, said, "With Kraken's recent developments in the underwater robotics market, we have seen increased interest from U.S investors, amongst others. This new listing in the United States will help Kraken attract new shareholders and raise our visibility among American investors. Trading on the OTCQB will allow U.S. investors easier access to Kraken shares, real time quotes, as well as access to financial disclosures and reports on the Company's stock activity at www.otcmarkets.com. We are excited to have a new forum to tell Kraken's story to a larger investment audience and to join a growing number of reputable Canadian companies listing in the U.S. through OTC Markets Group."

ABOUT KRAKEN SONAR INC.

Kraken Sonar Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PNG) ( OTCQB : KRKNF) is a marine technology company, founded in 2012, that is dedicated to the production and sale of software-centric sensors and underwater robotic systems. The company is headquartered in St. John's, Newfoundland with offices in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia; Bremen, Germany; and Fairfax, Virginia. For more information, please visit www.krakensonar.com, www.krakenrobotik.de, www.krakenpower.de.

