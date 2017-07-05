KRents Expands Rental Fleet With Takeuchi Compact Equipment

ACHESON, AB--(Marketwired - July 05, 2017) - KRents, a division of SMS Equipment Inc., has formed a partnership with Takeuchi Manufacturing [US], Ltd. to introduce the new line of compact equipment to short-term rental equipment fleets across Western Canada. With the addition of the compact equipment from Takeuchi, KRents is now able to provide more extensive equipment rental solutions to our short-term equipment rental customers.

Takeuchi's compact equipment line will be made available through KRents, adding to their rental equipment fleet consisting of Komatsu, Terramac, and other complimentary OEM equipment. KRents will be bringing on inventory which includes: compact excavators, wheel loaders, skid steers and track loaders.

"We are excited to be partnered with KRents and look forward to assisting them grow their rental business with Takeuchi compact equipment," said Scott Place, Director of National Accounts, Takeuchi-US. "Charmaine Greer, Canada's Regional Business Manager for Takeuchi-US was instrumental in developing this partnership with KRents and getting Takeuchi products into the hands of Canadian rental customers and business owners alike," said Place.

"KRents customers have expressed the need for some light Industrial equipment to be added to our rental fleet for some time now. We feel the Takeuchi line is a great fit with their proven designs in Track Loaders, Small Articulated wheel loaders, Skid Steers and mini-Excavators," said Chris Hort, VP Equipment Sales, SMS Equipment. "To start with, we will focus our inventories in the Edmonton and Lower Main Land of BC , But as always KRents will supply and support our customers where ever their needs across Western Canada" In closing, Chris Hort also mentioned "With the addition of Takeuchi, we continue to be the Industry's Leading Solutions Provider for their equipment needs."

About Takeuchi

Takeuchi manufacturing began in 1963 and has been a pioneer in the compact equipment industry. Takeuchi developed the world's first compact excavator in 1970 and their innovation continued again in the mid-80's with the introduction of the first compact track loader. These two products have transformed the North American construction equipment markets and have positioned Takeuchi as a leading provider of compact equipment.

Takeuchi continues to provide products that meet the needs of today's contractor and their dedication to the compact market is evident by their extensive dealer and service network throughout North America which is supported by their state-of-the-art training, parts and distribution facility near Atlanta, Georgia.

About KRents

KRents mission is to provide short term rental solutions to their customers throughout Western Canada, offering a full line of Komatsu and complimentary OEM equipment. Completing the circle of services offered by SMS Equipment, they meet the increasing rental demands of the resource and construction based industries, using safe, well maintained and efficient equipment.

For more information please visit, KRents.ca.