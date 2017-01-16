Krohn & Moss, Ltd. attorney, Brent S. Wikgren, named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 16, 2017) - Brent S. Wikgren of Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has been selected to the 2017 Illinois Super Lawyers list as a "Rising Star." Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Mr. Wikgren was recognized as a Super Lawyer for his accomplishments in the field of consumer law litigation. He has been practicing law since 2007 and has been employed as an attorney at Krohn & Moss, Ltd. since 2010. Mr. Wikgren has successfully handled over 1,000 consumer actions by means of settlement, arbitration, mediation, and trial. Since 1995, Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has helped over 50,000 consumers nationwide with lemon law, breach of warranty, consumer fraud, debt collection harassment, telephone harassment, and other consumer related claims. For more information about Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® visit them at www.krohnandmoss.com, www.yourlemonlawrights.com, or www.westopdebtcollectors.com.