Krohn & Moss, Ltd. attorney, Scott M. Cohen, named 2017 Illinois Super Lawyer by Thomson Reuters

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - January 17, 2017) - Scott M. Cohen of Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has been selected to the Illinois Super Lawyers list for 2017, the third year in a row Mr. Cohen has been bestowed with such an honor. Each year, no more than five percent of the lawyers in the state are selected by the research team at Super Lawyers to receive this honor. Super Lawyers, a Thomson Reuters business, is a rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas who have attained a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement. The annual selections are made using a patented multiphase process that includes a statewide survey of lawyers, an independent research evaluation of candidates and peer reviews by practice area. The result is a credible, comprehensive and diverse listing of exceptional attorneys.

The Super Lawyers lists are published nationwide in Super Lawyers Magazines and in leading city and regional magazines and newspapers across the country. Super Lawyers Magazines also feature editorial profiles of attorneys who embody excellence in the practice of law. For more information about Super Lawyers, visit SuperLawyers.com.

Mr. Cohen was recognized as a Super Lawyer for his accomplishments in the fields of consumer law and appellate practice. He has been employed as an attorney at Krohn & Moss, Ltd. since 1996 and has successfully handled thousands of consumer actions by means of settlement, court ordered arbitration, mediation, trial, or appeal. As nationwide appellate counsel for Krohn & Moss, Ltd. he has successfully argued six landmark consumer appeals before the Supreme Courts of the States of Illinois, Indiana, Florida, and Wisconsin. He has also successfully handled or managed in excess of 100 appeals of significant consumer interest before the appellate courts for the States of Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, Ohio, California, Missouri, Georgia, and Florida.

Since 1995, Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® has helped over 50,000 consumers nationwide with lemon law, breach of warranty, consumer fraud, debt collection harassment, telephone harassment, and other consumer related claims. For more information about Krohn & Moss, Ltd. Consumer Law Center® visit them at www.krohnandmoss.com, www.yourlemonlawrights.com, or www.westopdebtcollectors.com.