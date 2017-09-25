KSIX Board of Directors and New Website Update

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Sep 25, 2017) - KSIX Media Holdings Inc. ("KSIX") ( OTC : KSIX), an emerging media and telecommunications company, has appointed Manny Flores and David Ansani to its board of directors and announces launch of new corporate website, ksix.com.

KSIX Board of Directors Update

"We are working towards building a world-class board of directors with a strong sense of governance and variety of experience from different backgrounds. Manny and David are each fantastic people, and they will add critical thinking and corporate policy expertise while helping hit our target of aggressive growth while adding long-term shareholder value. We look forward to benefiting from their perspectives as we position KSIX to not only maintain timely compliance, but to surge ahead fully prepared for the additional committees and requirements needed to accomplish our big picture goal," said Brian Cox, CEO of KSIX.

Manny Flores is a graduate from The George Washington University Law School has held many public positions including Secretary for the State of Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Director the State of Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation, Chairman State of Illinois Commerce Commission.

David Ansani earned his Masters of Business Administration in Strategic Management/Organizational & Managerial Behavior from University of Chicago and Juris Doctor from IIT/Chicago-Kent School of Law. Mr. Ansani is a corporate expert specializing in administrative accountability and has an extensive background in compliance, finance and merger transactions.

KSIX Website Update

The KSIX media team created and recently launched a brand new website that will be actively used to update the market in real-time and include blogs, team members, investor relation tools, material news, updates on mergers and acquisitions, the CEO Monthly Newsletter sign-up and more. "We want everyone, regardless of public market experience, to understand who we are, what we do and easily connect with us. I encourage everyone to read more about the board additions and sign up for my monthly update newsletter at ksix.com," states Cox.

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS

KSIX Media Holdings Inc. ("KSIX") ( OTC : KSIX) a Las Vegas based company, is a diversified holding company focused on strategic growth while adding long term shareholder value. KSIX has an aggressive plan to grow the existing media subsidiaries while expanding holdings in telecom and emerging Blockchain technology markets.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.