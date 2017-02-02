KSIX Media Holdings Announces New Broadband Program Dramatically Increasing Customer Retention

New Broadband Program Substantially Increasing True Wireless' Customer Retention

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 2, 2017) - KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, announced today a significant decrease in customer loss due to the National Lifeline Broadband Program. In the first eleven months of 2016 True Wireless lost an average of 2,086 customers per month. After just two months of providing the new broadband offering the company's average monthly loss has dropped to 514 customers.

In 2016, the FCC adopted a comprehensive reform and modernization of the Lifeline Program to include broadband services affording qualifying low-income households access to the 21ST Century's vital communication network: the Internet. Today consumers and students need Internet access for a full and meaningful participation in society, yet 43 percent of the nation's low-income households say they can't afford modern broadband service. This reform has narrowed the digital divide, enabling these qualifying households to share in opportunities provided by broadband service.

A key feature of the new program requires the customer to remain with a provider for 12 months, with few exceptions. Previously subscribers were allowed to change carriers after sixty days. In December, True Wireless expanded its subsidized voice service to included both broadband and voice. "We wanted to be among the first providers offering broadband to our customers," said True Wireless President Mike Fina. "Our company has always been a leader in the industry and we wanted to offer our customers this incredible opportunity the minute it was available," he added.

True Wireless is offering the Broadband program in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Maryland, Rhode Island and parts of Texas. True Wireless has already converted the majority of its customer base to the new program and is currently enrolling all new eligible subscribers in the broadband program. The company is now offering a variety of Wi-Fi enabled and hot-spot capable handsets to new and existing customers. The National Broadband Program guarantees the subscriber a minimum of 500 voice minutes and 500mb of data. In available areas True Wireless is offering upgraded services that include unlimited voice, text and increased data.

"The ability to offer both broadband as well as voice and data bundled programs greatly expands the True Wireless product offerings," said Carter Matzinger, CEO of KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. "This program addresses a true need to enable low income households the opportunity to access the Internet and we are working closely with Brian Cox and Mike Fina, True Wireless CEO and President, to develop new marketing lanes to reach those who are eligible to this expanded marketplace. This is an exciting time for KSIX and its shareholders."

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX) is an SEC fully reporting media and Internet company located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, there are three divisions, KSIX, LLC, DigitizeIQ, LLC and True Wireless. KSIX and Digitize IQ operate a digital advertising network utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX provides performance-based marketing solutions to drive traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform. On December 14, 2016, KSIX entered into a definitive agreement with True Wireless that comprises a management agreement as well as an acquisition agreement subject to FCC approvals.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma company, is an eligible telecommunications carrier providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) service to those who qualify. The company provides government sponsored/supported cell phone service in Texas (TX), Oklahoma (OK), Arkansas (AR), Maryland (MD) and Rhode Island (RI). The service is subsidized under the Lifeline program. Americans who enroll in the program must qualify and maintain annual certification.

