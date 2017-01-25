KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. Announces 20% Increase in 2016 Expected Annual Revenues

Company focused on continuing to build revenues and see True Wireless, LLC become one of the leading lifeline providers in the US for 2017

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Jan 25, 2017) - KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, announced today that 2016 earnings are estimated to be approximately $3.4 million, a 20% increase from the previous year. The Digital IQ division was responsible for a significant portion of this increase. The Company's priorities for 2017 are to continue to build revenues through expanding proven online campaigns to their approved affiliate network of over 5,300 publishers, accessing billions of potential monthly advertising impressions.

The Company will also look to develop specific targeted campaigns for True Wireless under their Management and Marketing Agreement to help grow True Wireless into one of the leading providers of the Lifeline program. The Lifeline program provides essential services by offering discounted phone and broadband services to qualifying low-income households. Over 37 million households are eligible for this program according to the Universal Service Administration Company (USAC), a non-profit corporation designated by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to administer the $10 billion Universal Service Fund.

"We anticipate continuing to substantially increase company revenues and earnings in 2017 within all divisions by leveraging our proprietary online marketing technology and proven campaign strategies into new verticals. We will have a heavy focus on developing new media initiatives for True Wireless in order to reach the estimated 20+million eligible consumers who are not yet involved with the Lifeline program," said Carter Matzinger, CEO of KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. "This is a phenomenal synergy where we can utilize our existing affiliate network and digital marketing channels to what is essentially an in-house client. Brian Cox and Mike Fina, True Wireless CEO and President have a proven track record of operating a $61 million revenue company. All of the customer service and operational systems are in place to scale. We have been working with True Wireless for several months already and have effective campaigns tested and that we will scale. Although we are currently building a relationship with the FCC to ensure a speedy transfer of ownership and simultaneously seeking approval from state regulatory bodies, our management and marketing agreements are in place, where we are working directly with True Wireless to increase revenues, reduce costs and further develop a customer-service oriented program of voice, data and broadband to those who are eligible."

Matzinger also added that KSIX and True Wireless have developed a growth plan for 2017 which will include both targeted marketing efforts in the five states approved thus far for True Wireless (OK, TX, AR, RI and AR), as well as seeking to add more states to the existing roster while also applying for a national broadband license that would cover most states and U.S. territories.

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX) is an SEC fully reporting media and Internet company located in Las Vegas, Nevada. Currently, there are three divisions, KSIX, LLC, DigitizeIQ, LLC and True Wireless. KSIX and Digitize IQ operate a digital advertising network utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX provides performance-based marketing solutions to drive traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform. On December 14, 2016 KSIX entered into a definitive agreement with True Wireless that comprises a management agreement as well as an acquisition agreement subject to FCC approvals.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma company, is an eligible telecommunications carrier providing discounted and subsidized wireless (cell phone) service to those who qualify. The company provides government sponsored/supported cell phone service in Texas (TX), Oklahoma (OK), Arkansas (AR), Maryland (MD) and Rhode Island (RI). The service is subsidized under the Lifeline program. Americans who enroll in the program must qualify and maintain annual certification.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.