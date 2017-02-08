KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. Announces 44% Growth In True Wireless Customer Base

From December 31, 2015 to December 31, 2016 True Wireless Customer Base grew from 41,912 to 60,405

LAS VEGAS, NV--(Marketwired - Feb 8, 2017) - KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX), a diversified media and internet company headquartered in Las Vegas, NV, announced today that True Wireless, LLC., has grown their customer base by more than 44% in the past year. The Oklahoma based telecom now managed by KSIX, has seen sustained growth throughout 2016 as result of an aggressive online marketing campaign that also helped bolster its retail sales.

KSIX worked with True Wireless for several months prior to assuming the management of True Wireless. The company contracted with KSIX to help create new innovative Web-based marketing campaigns that were unique to the Lifeline space of the telecom world. True Wireless finished 2015 year end with 41,912 customers in five states. That number grew to 60,405 customers in the same states by year-end, December 31, 2016. Representing a more than 44% percent increase that company executives attribute to the new marketing campaign, coupled with expanded data and a truly unlimited talk and text service plan that was available to most customers. Certain areas of the country were not eligible for the unlimited plan.

"We were immediately blown away by the increase in sales due to the new marketing campaign," True Wireless President Mike Fina said. "We knew this was an untapped area of the industry, but we had no idea that it would improve sales across the board." Fina further explained "that the campaign helped drive customers to retail and mobile locations in addition to the new stream of direct online sales."

Looking forward to 2017, the company recently reported a significant improvement in customer retention, netting approximately 1,500 more customers per month or potentially 18,000 customers on an annualized basis. True Wireless will continue to focus on more aggressive customer acquisition and improved customer retention to grow revenues.

"When we looked at what True Wireless was trying to accomplish, we realized that nobody in this industry had ever approached Lifeline from this direction of targeted online campaigns," KSIX CEO Carter Matzinger said. "True Wireless immediately showed a dramatic increase in sales from the new campaigns we helped to develop and execute. True Wireless is well positioned to significantly grow their customer base through a combination of traditional marketing as well as new digital campaigns that we are initiating," Matzinger continued. "We have proven digital programs that we will expand with True Wireless, this combined with the improved customer retention is a tremendous foundation as we are looking forward to building True Wireless into one of the nation's leading providers of Lifeline programs to eligible households," he added.

ABOUT KSIX MEDIA HOLDINGS KSIX Media Holdings, Inc. ( OTC PINK : KSIX) is an SEC fully reporting media and Internet company located in Las Vegas, NV. Currently, there are three divisions, KSIX, LLC, DigitizeIQ, LLC and True Wireless. KSIX and Digitize IQ operate a digital advertising network utilizing proprietary technology and intellectual properties designed to create new revenue streams and increase measurable audiences for clients. KSIX provides performance-based marketing solutions to drive traffic and sales. KSIX manages offer tracking, reporting, and distribution on the third-party platform. On December 14, 2016 KSIX entered into a definitive agreement with True Wireless that comprises a management agreement as well as an acquisition agreement subject to FCC approvals.

ABOUT TRUE WIRELESS, LLC True Wireless LLC, an Oklahoma company, is an eligible telecommunications carrier (ETC) providing discounted and subsidized wireless voice and broadband services. The company provides service in Texas (TX), Oklahoma (OK), Arkansas (AR), Maryland (MD) and Rhode Island (RI). The subsidized service is provided under the Lifeline program. Americans who enroll in the program must qualify and maintain annual certification.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, may include forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual result and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. These and all subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are based on the estimates and opinions of management on the dates they are made and expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements should circumstances or management's estimates or opinions change, other than as required pursuant to applicable securities laws.