Kure Technologies Inc. Disposes of Shares in ONEnergy Inc.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues

Kure Technologies Inc. ("Kure" or the "Company") (NEX:KUR.H), has disposed of an aggregate 26,500 common shares (the "Disposed Shares") of the capital of ONEnergy Inc. (the "Issuer") having a head office at 155 Gordon Baker Road, Suite 301, Toronto, ON, M2H 3N5, which decreased the percentage of common shares it owned or over which it exercised control or direction by approximately .11%. The Disposed Shares were disposed of through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange for total consideration of $5,367.58 at an average price per share of $.20255.

Immediately prior to the disposition of the Disposed Shares, Kure owned 2,399,500 common shares representing approximately 10.01% of the Issuer's outstanding common shares. Following completion of the disposition of the Disposed Shares, Kure owned 2,373,000 common shares representing approximately 9.9% of the Issuer's outstanding common shares.

The Disposed Shares were disposed of for investment purposes only and Kure may dispose of additional common shares or acquire common shares through, among other means, the purchase or sale of common shares on the open market or in private transactions or otherwise, on such terms and at such times as Kure may deem advisable.

A report in this regard will be electronically filed with the securities regulator in each province where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing through the Internet at the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com. To obtain a copy of the report contact Kure Technologies Inc. at (905) 660-8100.

About Kure Technologies Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

