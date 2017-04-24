Kure Technologies, Inc. (Formerly Unique Broadband Systems, Inc.) Reports Second Quarter of Fiscal 2017 Results

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 24, 2017) - Kure Technologies, Inc. ("Kure" or the "Company") (NEX:KUR.H) (formerly Unique Broadband Systems, Inc.), today reported its financial results for the three months ended February 28, 2017.

Kure recorded a loss from operations of $10,000 or $nil per share, basic and diluted, for the three months ended February 28, 2017, compared to $164,000 or $0.002 per share, basic and diluted, for the second quarter of fiscal 2016.

For further information on the financial results of Kure, please review the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations for the three and six months ended February 28, 2017 and February 29, 2016, available on www.sedar.com.

About Kure Technologies, Inc.

Kure's shares are listed on the NEX under the symbol "KUR.H". More information on Kure can be found at www.sedar.com.

