Kuuhubb Announces Strategic Partnership with Kwan Entertainment, India's Largest Talent Management Agency

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - July 13, 2017) - Kuuhubb Inc. ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KUU) announces that it has entered into a strategic partnership with India's largest talent management agency Kwan Entertainment Talent Management Agency.

Kwan Entertainment Talent Management Agency ("Kwan"), founded by Mr. Anirban Das Blah, is the largest talent management agency in India. Kwan's market leadership is visible in the fact that it is larger both in terms of quantum of talent represented as well as deal size than the next six biggest talent management companies combined. Kwan works across a spectrum of Indian entertainment including cinema (Bollywood and regional), music, sports, fashion and lifestyle. Kwan exclusively represents a cross-section of leading talent including but not limited to: Bollywood - Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez Kapoor, Kriiri Sanon amongst various others; Music - Pritam, Kanika Kapoor, Tanishk Bagchi; Sports - Sania Mirza, Dinesh Karthick, Mumbai City FC (ISL); and Regional Cinema - Mahesh Babu, Rana Dagubatti, Shruti Haasan.

Kuuhubb's mission is to be the gateway to the digital highway between East and West for mobile entertainment. The Company believes that the strategic partnership with Kwan will enable Kuuhubb to leverage stars represented by Kwan to boost awareness of Kuuhubb apps in India. The partnership supports the Kuuhubb mission of bridging the mobile markets of Europe, Asia and North America with a variety of collaborative efforts.

Kuuhubb's entry in India's mobile market is happening at an exciting juncture. India's mobile content market is now expanding rapidly as digital payment systems have matured and mobile data availability has improved markedly over the past few years. Competition between mobile operators has slashed the price of mobile data significantly - and the addressable market of Indian mobile data users has taken off.

"Indian stars represented by Kwan will open us to unique opportunities to engage in aggressive influence marketing," said Kuuhubb CEO Jouni Keränen. "Our goal is to be a leader in important categories such as women's lifestyle and simulation games."

Kwan's founder and CEO Anirban Das Blah will join the Kuuhubb board of directors as a director and invest in Kuuhubb as a part of the partnership.

"I'm excited to become part of Kuuhubb's growth story," said Kwan founder and CEO Anirban Das Blah. "Through our large network of talents and commercial partners, I believe Kwan Entertainment will significantly contribute to Kuuhubb´s go-to-market strategy in India."

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a company co-founded by Mr. Jouni Keränen, Mr. Christian Kolster and Mr. Tero Kuittinen active in the digital space that focuses mainly on lifestyle and mobile video game applications categories with robust monetization and substantial global growth opportunities. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the Company has a global presence with a strong focus on developing U.S. brand collaborations and Asian partnerships.

