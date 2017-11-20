Kuuhubb to Acquire Neybers an Interior Design Game

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Nov. 20, 2017) - Kuuhubb Inc. ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KUU) announces that it has signed a term sheet to acquire Neybers, an interior design game where users can play with photo quality items from real brands. Neybers fits well with Kuuhubb's strategy of building a portfolio of female oriented niche lifestyle community and design applications. Neybers has a strong focus on esthetics and female user base with a 22 minute play session average - attributes that dovetail well with Kuuhubb's flagship app Recolor, the leading digital coloring app in the world.

Kuuhubb intends to revamp Neybers comprehensively, adding strong new gameplay and social elements, as well as support from a wide range of relevant brands. Kuuhubb's focus on improving monetization of already promising properties has been evident in Recolor and My Hospital, each of which has improved revenue generation robustly over the past 3 months.

The Neybers renovation program will be led by Joel Roos in close co-operation with the Kuuhubb management team. Kuuhubb has also retained Michail Katkoff as an advisor to the team. Mr. Roos, founder of OneNordic and EVP of Hem.com, possesses more than a decade of experience in the interior design industry, particularly the digital aspects of it. He will be leading the important new brand partnership drive of Neybers. Mr. Katkoff is one of the world's leading experts in mobile app monetization, having had key positions at Supercell, Zynga and Rovio. Mr. Katkoff will be assisting in redesigning the core monetization loops of Neybers, leveraging some of the most important recent trends in the rapidly growing design app industry.

"Merging my knowhow and background within the interior industry with Kuuhubb's expertise and network within the gaming industry, will I believe enable us together to develop Neybers into an extraordinary experience for the interior interested. There are many millions of people out there still looking for that perfect and realistic game about interior decorating to enjoy, which is what we aim to build," commented Joel Roos.

"The mobile application market is rapidly shifting towards subscription based applications," points out Kuuhubb co-founder Christian Kolster. "This month, the top 3 positions on the US iPhone revenue chart were taken over by subscription apps - a year ago, the top 3 revenue generators were all war games. We believe design and art applications will be the growth motor of the global application industry for years to come. We expect the synergies between Recolor and the reincarnation of Neybers to be considerable."

"The Neybers acquisition is an example of Kuuhubb executing our roadmap of creating a portfolio of female focused lifestyle communities, which will benefit from the global distribution and unique Asia market entry channels. Kuuhubb intends to continue to identify, acquire and grow under-valued assets with global potential," said Kuuhubb's CEO Jouni Keränen.

Closing of the Neybers acquisition is subject to the execution of the definitive documentation in respect of such acquisition, which is expected to be completed before the end of this month.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a company active in the digital space that focuses mainly on lifestyle and mobile video game applications. Its strategy is to create sustainable shareholder value through acquisitions of proven, yet underappreciated, assets with robust long-term growth potential. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on developing U.S. brand collaborations and Asian partnerships.

