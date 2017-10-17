Kuuhubb's leading coloring app Recolor launches My Little Pony: The Movie campaign with Lionsgate and Hasbro

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - Oct. 17, 2017) - Kuuhubb Inc. ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:KUU) announces that its coloring application Recolor has launched a campaign for the newly released feature film My Little Pony: The Movie which opened across North American theaters on October 6, 2017. Recolor is the world's leading coloring application, with over 5 Million Monthly Active Users, who create over 200 Million coloring tasks every quarter and share those images across a variety of social networks. Recolor is ranked in the Top 20 US iPad download chart in September 2017.

"We are thrilled to partner with our friends at Kuuhubb and Hasbro for this exciting new collaboration. Recolor is one of the most advanced coloring apps on the market, and its strong community features, vivid colors and rich texture effects make it a great companion for My Little Pony," said Lionsgate President of Interactive Ventures, Games & Digital Strategy Peter Levin.

MY LITTLE PONY is a US$1.2B global franchise with entertainment product that appeals to a multi-generational fan base around the world. Since the 2010 relaunch of the show the brand has seen growth across multiple lines of business including toys, publishing, games and apparel featuring the beloved Mane 6 as well as other fan favorite characters. The My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic animated television series from Hasbro Studios is in its seventh production season and continues to be a cultural phenomenon.

"The MY LITTLE PONY community is full of incredibly creative fans, and we are thrilled to give them a way to continue to express their creativity with the MY LITTLE PONY brand through digital coloring with the Recolor app," stated Hasbro's Vice President, Franchise Lead Tyla Bucher.

The Recolor campaign for My Little Pony: The Movie involves an in-app banner advertisement, four coloring tasks and a short video trailer of the movie. This new format combining video with a coloring task suite is tailored for movie and television campaigns alike. Recolor's recent campaigns for other global brands like Kellogg's Frosted Flakes have resulted in hundreds of thousands of coloring tasks created for each project - consumers have spent more than 10 minutes on average on each task. Kuuhubb views coloring art as a new brand campaign format that generates exceptional engagement as well as content that is shareable across a variety of social networks.

"The MY LITTLE PONY brand is a great fit with digital coloring, thanks to its cross-generational appeal, original visuals and truly global reach. It has been truly a pleasure to work with visionary teams at Hasbro and Lionsgate, bringing My Little Pony: The Movie to our users and we are excited to see the creative results," stated Jouni Keränen, Kuuhubb CEO.

About Lionsgate

The first major new studio in decades, Lionsgate is a global content platform whose films, television series, digital products and linear and over-the-top platforms reach next generation audiences around the world. In addition to its filmed entertainment leadership, Lionsgate content drives a growing presence in interactive and location-based entertainment, gaming, virtual reality and other new entertainment technologies. Lionsgate's content initiatives are backed by a 16,000-title film and television library and delivered through a global licensing infrastructure. The Lionsgate brand is synonymous with original, daring and ground-breaking content created with special emphasis on the evolving patterns and diverse composition of the company's worldwide consumer base.

About Hasbro

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is a global play and entertainment company committed to Creating the World's Best Play Experiences. From toys and games to television, movies, digital gaming and consumer products, Hasbro offers a variety of ways for audiences to experience its iconic brands, including NERF, MY LITTLE PONY, TRANSFORMERS, PLAY-DOH, MONOPOLY, LITTLEST PET SHOP and MAGIC: THE GATHERING, as well as premier partner brands. The company's Hasbro Studios and its film label, Allspark Pictures, are building its brands globally through great storytelling and content on all screens. Through its commitment to corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, Hasbro is helping to make the world a better place for children and their families. Hasbro ranked No. 1 on the 2017 100 Best Corporate Citizens list by CR Magazine, and has been named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere Institute for the past six years. Learn more at www.hasbro.com, and follow on Twitter (@Hasbro & @HasbroNews) and Instagram (@Hasbro).

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a company active in the digital space that focuses mainly on lifestyle and mobile video game applications. Its strategy is to create sustainable shareholder value through acquisitions of proven, yet underappreciated, assets with robust long-term growth potential. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb has a global presence with a strong focus on developing U.S. brand collaborations and Asian partnerships.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements relating to growth of the Company's business and expected benefits from the campaign for "My Little Pony: The Movie") are forward-looking information. This forward-looking information reflects the current expectations or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. Forward-looking information is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information, and even if such actual results are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on the Company. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, risks related to the growth strategy of the Company, the possibility that results from the campaign for "My Little Pony: The Movie" will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, the early stage of the Company's development, competition from companies in a number of industries, the ability of the Company to manage expansion, future business development of the Company and the other risks disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Filing Statement dated May 30, 2017 filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is provided and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.