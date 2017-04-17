Kuzzle Showcasing Platform Unifying Backend Solution at TechDay NYC

Platform-agnostic solution unveils for New York startup market as development needs require progressive apps that work seamlessly across the entire stack on mobile, web, IoT and more

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - April 17, 2017) - Kuzzle, a powerful backend platform that helps companies build and connect their various infrastructures for seamless development across all mediums and devices, is showcasing the solution's capabilities for small to mid-sized digital and IT teams at TechDay NYC. The event, which takes place April 18, 2017 at Pier 94 in New York City, is the largest start-up event in the U.S. with over 35,000 attendees.

Back-end development consumes 60 percent of overall project budgets, and IDC predicts that half of all applications will need to be rewritten by the end of 2017 to accommodate the ever-evolving landscape of the platforms hosting the applications. With the recent shutdown of Parse and upcoming OS changes requiring applications to update or be deleted, Kuzzle aims to both streamline and future proof the backend infrastructure of software, in addition to helping companies move to the eventual cross-stack era where all apps will be built in concert across platforms.

Kuzzle is platform agnostic and can work with virtually any other platform to build or extend a backend. Its multi-protocol design allows software stacks or devices that aren't designed to work together seamlessly connect, including:

HTTP Protocol: ready for Web, mobile, IoT & M2M applications

Web Sockets: ready for "real time" Web, mobile, IoT & M2M applications

Socket.io: ready for "real time" on older browsers versions (enterprise desktops)

MQTT: ready for "real time" IoT & M2M applications

Custom protocol plugins such as XMPP for messaging, TCP - UDP for console gaming & M2M & any custom need

"We're excited to be participating at TechDay NYC to show New York startups the endless possibilities Kuzzle can provide for developer teams," said Joseph Soares, U.S. Branch Manager at Kuzzle. "The event has emerged as an important centerpiece for discussion and connection among startups, bringing together decision makers across a variety of emerging technologies. We are thrilled to share and engage with other participating entrepreneurs and business leaders."

The annual event features live technology demonstrations, fireside chats, hundreds of exhibitors, and an accelerator Alley, where early-stage founders can meet some of the country's most influential accelerators.

Kuzzle at TechDay NYC

Demonstrations of the new platform happen hourly at TechDay NYC. Attendees can visit Kuzzle's booth in the IoT section of the exhibition hall. Highlights will include a detailed pitch presentation from the Kuzzle team at 2:45 p.m. on the Olshan Stage. Kuzzle's open source core is available on GitHub with documentation at http://kuzzle.io.

About Kuzzle

Kuzzle is the most comprehensive backend platform available today, working with virtually any other platform to build or extend the backend for mobile, web, desktop, IoT and more. Kuzzle's clients include global media and tech companies, government institutions, and IoT/smart home startups. Based in Montpellier, France, Kuzzle is the spinoff of a two-year R&D effort by a senior engineering team from French consulting firm Kaliop Group. For more information, visit http://kuzzle.io/.