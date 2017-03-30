KWALL Named by CIOReview as a Most Promising Education Technology Solution Provider

Web Design and Development Company Honored for its Outstanding Digital Work in Higher Ed

NEWPORT BEACH, CA--(Marketwired - March 30, 2017) - KWALL, leading digital agency for higher education, today announces that it has been selected for CIOReview's list of the 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solution Providers. KWALL specializes in taking open-source Web technology to new heights to help brands and universities convey their messages through a compelling digital experience. Over the past year alone, the company has worked with over 30 esteemed colleges and universities on updating their Web presences and improving their technology, including USC Libraries, Clark University, the College of Southern Nevada and more. This recognition by CIOReview is further validation of the pioneering ways in which KWALL has been leveraging new technology and the caliber of work the company has produced.

"We are happy to announce KWALL in our annual ranking list of 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solution Providers 2017. We chose KWALL based on the factors: Innovativeness, dedication and its ability to meet the needs of clients serving in the education sector," said Jeevan George, managing editor of CIOReview. "KWALL is a standout company, and has been guiding higher ed institutions to establish modern, tech-savvy, interactive digital experiences that are completely user-centric. The company continues to adopt new technology at an astonishing pace, and we're all eager to see what they do next to further the education field."

In addition to this honor, KWALL's work with universities has been widely lauded in technology and higher education. Since 2015, the company's design and development has received numerous awards that have recognized this unique niche in which they devote their talents and technical strengths.

Awards have included:

Interactive Media Awards - University of Arizona website, College of Southern Nevada website, Clark University website

W3 Awards - USC Libraries, College of Southern Nevada

Acquia Engage Award - Clark University

"Our team is really grateful to be singled out as an influential digital force within education," said Kevin Wall, CEO of KWALL. "We've really enjoyed working with numerous higher ed institutions over the past several years and helping them to achieve their goals using the Web. We're thankful to all of our education clients and to CIOReview for this recognition, and we're really proud to be serving the higher ed space in an innovative way. Looking forward to more in the near future!"

This is the inaugural year for CIOReview's list of the 20 Most Promising Education Technology Solution Providers, which is featured in the publication's second annual edition focused on education. KWALL is honored on this elite list, alongside well-known companies like Blackboard, Campus Labs and more. Within this issue, KWALL's innovative offerings, strengths and unique proposition are highlighted in-depth and can be read in full by visiting http://education.cioreview.com/vendors/most-promising-education-technology-solution-providers-2017.html.

About KWALL

KWALL is a leading Web development and technology company based in Newport Beach, California, Phoenix, Arizona and Dallas, Texas. The company's team of talented and educated technology experts provides high quality Content Management System based websites and Web applications that help colleges and universities deliver on their institutional goals and better serve their audiences. For more information, please visit www.kwallcompany.com.

About CIOReview

Published from Fremont, California, CIOReview is a print magazine that explores and understands the plethora of ways adopted by firms to execute the smooth functioning of their businesses. A distinguished panel comprising of CEOs, CIOs, IT-VPs including CIOReview editorial board finalized the "20 Most Promising Education Technology Solution Providers 2017" and shortlisted the best vendors and consultants. For more info, visit: www.cioreview.com