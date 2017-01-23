La Macaza residents will enjoy a more modern community space

Government of Canada supports La Macaza community hall project

LA MACAZA, QUEBEC--(Marketwired - Jan. 23, 2017) - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects such as this one by the Macaza community centre, which contribute to the strength and vitality of the region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, announced that $148,750 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, has been granted to the municipality of La Macaza (website in French only), under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150).

Located in the Antoine-Labelle RCM, the Macaza community hall is the main gathering place for the region's residents. The funding will make it possible to renovate the inside of the hall.

Quotes

"Facilities like the Macaza community hall are prime gathering places for our communities. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and ensure a good quality of life for residents of all ages."

David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle

"By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Laurentides region. Community and recreational infrastructure are perfect examples of projects that strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"On behalf of the municipality and my fellow citizens, I want to thank the Government of Canada for supporting this project. The municipality of La Macaza is committed to providing its residents with quality community infrastructure and services, and this grant will be of great help in meeting those objectives. We look forward to seeing La Macaza residents enjoy a renovated community hall that is more functional, so we are working hard to complete the project as soon as possible."

Céline Beauregard, Mayor of La Macaza

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

