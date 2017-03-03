Labelle community centre to be revamped

Government of Canada supports municipality of Labelle project

Key local stakeholders have long been asking for concrete, sustainable measures to improve community and recreational infrastructure. The Government of Canada is proud to invest in projects like that of the municipality of Labelle, which contribute to the strength and vitality of the region.

Acting on behalf of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED, David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle, announced that the municipality of Labelle is granted $348,500 in financial assistance, in the form of a non-repayable contribution, to improve its community centre.

Located in the Laurentides RCM, Labelle's community centre is a gathering place for residents in the entire area. The funding granted under the Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP150) will help the municipality to repair the exterior building envelope.

CED is one of the six regional development agencies under the responsibility of the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.

Quotes

"Facilities like Labelle's community centre are very important gathering places for our communities. The Government of Canada is proud to support projects that contribute to the vitality of our communities and provide a high quality of life for residents of all ages."

David Graham, Member of Parliament for Laurentides-Labelle

"By investing in our communities, we are clearly showing that we are committed to fostering sustainable growth and prosperity in the Laurentides region. Community and recreational infrastructure are perfect examples of projects that strengthen Canada's communities, stimulate economic activity and benefit families and the middle class."

The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister responsible for CED

"The municipality of Labelle is very pleased to receive this financial assistance from the Government of Canada, which will help us complete renovations to our community centre. Labelle residents are very proud of this recreational space, which is a great place for many activities related to our family policy."

Gilbert Brassard, Mayor of the municipality of Labelle

