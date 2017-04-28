Labor & Employment Partner Samantha Grant Joins Sheppard Mullin Century City

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - Samantha C. Grant has joined the Century City office of Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP as a partner in the firm's Labor and Employment practice group. Grant joins from Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP.

Grant has more than 18 years of experience representing employers in arbitration, administrative, and trial proceedings in a wide variety of labor and employment matters including wrongful termination, harassment, discrimination, retaliation, breach of contract, fraud, wage and hour, defamation, trade secret, and restrictive covenants. She also provides strategic counseling and advice to employers on federal and state law compliance matters and conducts management and workforce training.

Grant is currently a Commissioner of the American Bar Association's (ABA) Commission on Women in the Profession, a Council Member of the ABA's Section of Labor and Employment Law, and Co-Chair of the ABA's Employment Rights and Responsibilities Committee. She is also a Member of the United States District Court Central District of California's Merit Selection Panel, a Member of the N-Gen Advisory Board of the Minority Corporate Counsel Association, a Board Member of the Constitutional Rights Foundation, and a Board Member of the Black Entertainment and Sports Lawyers Association.

The Daily Journal has previously named Grant to its lists of "Top Labor & Employment Lawyers in California," "Top Women Litigators in California," and "One to Watch" in the Labor and Employment field.

"Samantha is a first-rate attorney and excellent fit for our premier Labor and Employment practice group. We enthusiastically welcome her to the firm. Samantha's background and experience dovetail well with us, in Los Angeles and firmwide," said Guy N. Halgren, chairman of Sheppard Mullin.

"I am excited to join Sheppard Mullin, a full-service firm with a significant national footprint that will enable me to service clients' needs well and expand my practice. I have been very impressed with the firm's California and nationwide capabilities in its Labor and Employment and other practice and industry groups, as well as the firm's strategic growth and successful expansion," commented Grant.

Grant received a J.D. in 1998 from University of California Los Angeles School of Law and an Honors B.A. in 1994 from University of Toronto.

Sheppard Mullin has 76 attorneys based in its Century City office. The firm's Labor and Employment practice group includes 115 attorneys firmwide.

