Lafayette 148 New York Expands U.S. Retail to Miami

NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - Lafayette 148 New York, a global luxury fashion brand, opens two stores in Miami as the company continues to grow its U.S. retail presence. The Bal Harbour Shops and Brickell City Centre locations are another milestone being celebrated following the brand's 20th anniversary.

"We opened in Bal Harbour and Brickell City Centre to showcase our luxury products to local residents and sophisticated tourists in this exciting international city. Miami is one of the strongest markets for Lafayette 148 New York and this is a great opportunity for us to build our brand exposure," said Lafayette 148 New York CEO and Co-Founder, Deirdre Quinn.

Curated by Chief Creative Officer, Barbara Gast, and Creative Director, Emily Smith, the stores offer an exclusive capsule for Miami women. Due to the warmer climate, the Miami stores will be the first to receive the resort and spring collections. One-on-one shopping with Personal Stylists, expert fittings, alterations, and more are all part of the 148 experience and all complementary at both Miami locations.

The Bal Harbour Shops is the premium destination for luxury fashion in Miami. As a leader in women's luxury fashion, the Bal Harbour shops were a perfect fit for Lafayette 148 New York. The retail store has an interactive feel with all of the fixtures being mobile and interchangeable. The design is minimal and serves as a blank canvas to display the collections.

The 2,139 square foot store in Brickell is designed to bring a bit of Soho to Miami. The inspiration comes from the loft style windows and brick texture in and around the company's headquarters. All displays, finishings, and furniture are custom made for the store. With grey tones and light wood and leather materials, the space incorporates a softer, lighter concept to reflect the style of Miami and the product in the store. A key contributor for the company's interest in Brickell City Centre was its existing partnership with the developers, Swire Properties, through their store in the Tai Koo Li mall in Chengdu, China.

For more information on Lafayette 148 New York, please visit www.lafayette148.com.