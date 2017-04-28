LAFD Foundation Honors Earvin "Magic" Johnson at Annual Fundraising Gala on Sunday, May 7

Fahrenheit 2017 Celebrates Shared Commitment to Los Angeles Youth

LOS ANGELES, CA--(Marketwired - April 28, 2017) - The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation (LAFD Foundation), the largest source of private support to the LAFD, will host its seventh annual Fundraising Gala, Fahrenheit 2017, on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at the Frank Hotchkin Memorial Training Center in Los Angeles. Honoring Earvin "Magic" Johnson for his commitment to inner-city youth, the gala will support LAFD youth programs, as well as unite community leaders, public service officials and corporate professionals.

Known for his dedication to community and youth programs, the LAFD Foundation is proud to recognize Earvin "Magic" Johnson as the Fahrenheit 2017 honoree. Amid his entrepreneurial success, the former NBA star has remained humble and dedicated to partnering with corporations bringing social improvements to underprivileged communities. The Magic Johnson Foundation has awarded more than $21 million in grants, which has positively impacted the lives of over 500 thousand individuals. The LAFD Foundation recognizes Johnson for his shared dedication and unwavering investment in improving and strengthening local communities.

As the LAFD Foundation's largest fundraising event of the year, the gala is expected to host more than 400 guests, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, LAFD Fire Chief Ralph Terrazas, business and community leaders, Fire Department officials and members, elected officials, volunteers, friends, and family members. The event will include fire department exhibits and displays, including an interactive arson canine demonstration. The evening will also feature a silent auction and raffle drawing for a customized LAFD Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited in Firefighter Red, valued at $29,000. Other auction items include exclusive fire helmets designed by major Los Angeles sports teams, and an eight-day Viking Cruise, valued at $10,000.

"Each year, the Fahrenheit gala unites the community in a uniquely personal way, connecting the firefighters and paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department -- the men and women who protect us by risking their lives every day -- to community leaders," said Karen Wagener, President, LAFD Foundation. "Through developing youth programs, we can build better, safer communities. We are honored to recognize Earvin "Magic" Johnson for his youth programming efforts, and share his passion for bettering local communities."

Past years' notable honorees and attendees include Queen Latifah, Loreen Arbus, Jerry Weintraub, Luc Robitaille, Ron Rogers, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maysoon Zayid.

To date, the LAFD Foundation has raised more than four million dollars to fund new technologies and equipment for the LAFD. For event or raffle ticket inquiries, please call (310) 552-4139 or email karen@supportlafd.org.

About The Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation

Established in 2010, and led by a dedicated board of directors who are business leaders and community activists, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation raises funds to provide the essential equipment, technology and training that allows the world-class department to stay at the top of its ability to serve. The Foundation helps where the city budget stops and provides the tools needed to protect life, property and the environment. For more information about the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation please visit supportlafd.org/.