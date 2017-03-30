Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital to Hold Grand Opening at Amber Field, a New Community in Brentwood, Calif., on April 1

Environmentally Friendly Development Offering 36 Luxury Homes Close to Major Employers and Recreation

BRENTWOOD, CA--(Marketwired - Mar 30, 2017) - Lafferty Communities and Presidio Residential Capital will hold a grand opening on April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Amber Field, an environmentally friendly, 36-unit community on 9.84 acres in Brentwood, Calif. The day will include tours of fully decorated home models, healthy cooking demonstrations in model kitchens, green living exhibits, music and giveaways.

"With their exquisite designer features and unique layouts, the homes at Amber Field are thoughtfully designed for homebuyers who want to be on Brentwood's desirable west side -- a hot market right now," said Rick Lafferty, president and CEO of Lafferty Communities, which has built more than 250 homes in Brentwood.

The community at O'Hara Lane and Smith Road is offering homes with four floor plans and three elevations (Farmhouse, Italian Villa and Italian Country), all with sustainable products and appliances such as prep for solar panels, tankless water heaters, low-water landscaping and electric car outlets in the garages. The homes, on lots up to 11,000 square feet, have expansive great rooms, large private bedrooms and suites and optional California rooms. Luxury finishes include slab granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and beech Shaker-style custom cabinetry.

Prices start in the high $700,000s.

Close to major employers including John Muir, Kaiser Permanente Hospitals and open-air mall Streets of Brentwood, Amber Field is near four local golf courses and Delta Waterways. It is adjacent to a completed section of the Mokelumne Coast to Crest Trail, which will follow the Mokelumne River from its origins in the high Sierra to where it meets the Delta near Antioch when finished. A BART extension to the area has been proposed, and several BART Express Bus stops are within a few miles.

This is Lafferty's third joint venture project with Presidio Residential Capital, a San Diego-based real estate investment company.

About Lafferty Communities

Lafferty Communities is a privately held, family-owned company. For over two decades, we've honed our legacy as a builder of luxury custom homes. Our appreciation of the homebuilding craft can be seen in four-sided architecture and fine construction techniques. Merged with our appreciation for quality is a clear grasp of the practical -- a knowledge of how to balance technology and creativity with solid value. www.laffertycommunities.com

About Presidio Residential Capital

Presidio Residential Capital is a real estate investment company focused on the residential housing sector. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the firm provides capital in the form of joint ventures for the entitlement, development and build-out of for-sale residential projects throughout the Western United States. Presidio has infused more than $1 billion into the economy to capitalize the housing industry. The firm's goal is to fund an additional $150 million in capital for home-building projects in the Western United States through 2017. It currently has investments in Arizona, California, Nevada, Colorado and Washington with current committed capital of $650 million focused on 95+ projects. The firm is affiliated with a privately held registered investment advisor specializing in alternative investment strategies who has a long history of investing in the home-building sector. Current assets under management total more than $2.5 billion. Online and social media: www.presidioresidential.com, Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.