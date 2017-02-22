Laguna Blends CEO Interview and Article Discussing Expansion -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Feb 22, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and exclusive CEO video interview detailing Laguna Blends Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : LAGBF) recent corporate developments and the company's focus on acquisition and incubation of smaller companies.

Laguna Blends recently acquired a 19% equity stake in Carlsbad Naturals, which has developed a cannabidiol (CBD)-infused bottled water product. This product targets the multi-billion dollar bottled water industry with an innovative new product that has potential health benefits. Carlsbad Naturals is a leader in the sale and distribution of CBD-infused water using its unique and proprietary process that uses nanotechnology. Between September and December of 2016, the company posted revenue of $521,000 and remains on track to do over $1 million in 2017 and beyond. Laguna intends to grow these sales through the Laguna online marketplace and its B2B distribution channels in the U.S. and Canada.

In the interview, Laguna CEO Ray Grimm, Jr. talks about this deal, the company's recent financing, and the plan to continue investments in smaller companies in the CBD space.

The legal hemp-based CBD market is projected to reach between $2.1 billion by 2020, according to Hemp Business Journal. Unlike psychoactive THC, the Industrial Hemp Farming Act of 2015 excluded hemp from the Drug Enforcement Administration's controlled substances list, which effectively legalized hemp-derived CBDs. Many other countries around the world have similarly permitted the importation of hemp-based CBD products.

