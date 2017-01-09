Laguna Blends (LAGBF) Launches New Shots & Closes in on Carlsbad Deal -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Jan 9, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article and exclusive CEO video interview detailing Laguna Blends Inc.'s ( OTC PINK : LAGBF) recent corporate developments and the company's path forward over the coming quarters.

Laguna Blends, a leading distributor and marketer of hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products, recently announced the launch of new 'shot' products (energy and sleep aids) and intends to close its acquisition of Carlsbad Naturals (nanotechnology-enabled CBD water) in the next couple of weeks.

CFN Media interviews newly appointed CEO Ray Grimm about these developments and the company's overall outlook moving forward.

Please follow the link to read the article and see the interview: http://www.cannabisfn.com/laguna-blends-lagbf-launches-new-shots-closes-in-on-carlsbad-deal/

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

About Laguna Blends Inc.

Laguna Blends is a market leader in the distribution of hemp and CBD products. Laguna's growth strategy includes acquiring and incubating companies who formulate and or manufacture hemp products. Laguna Blends markets hemp and CBD products utilizing its B-to-B network along with driving traffic to its online marketplace. It's Laguna's intent to provide the highest quality hemp and CBD product experience for the end user, utilizing a proprietary nanotechnology in many of its consumable and topical skin care products.

Laguna is currently seeking joint ventures and acquisitions to expand its portfolio and will aggressively begin international expansion into Asia and Europe in 2017.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.