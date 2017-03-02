Laguna Blends Significantly Expands Distribution into Canada -- CFN Media

SEATTLE, WA--(Marketwired - Mar 2, 2017) - CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, announces publication of an article covering Laguna Blends Inc. ( CSE : LAG) ( OTC PINK : LAGBF) and its plans to build a leading brand portfolio and distribution network in Canada.

The cannabidiol ("CBD") industry is expected to reach between $2 billion and $3 billion in size by 2020, which has created an enormous opportunity for innovative companies in the space. These companies could offer a way to diversify from cannabis-related investments that may entail greater regulatory risk.

Laguna Blends signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Iso International LLC ("Isodiol") on February 21, 2017. As a leading supplier, formulator, and manufacturer of pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol ("CBD") products, Isodiol will provide its experience in research, development, and manufacturing and offer all of its current products to the company on an exclusive basis in the Canadian marketplace.

That announcement was followed quickly, on March 1, by a distribution agreement with Medigreen, a Canada-based distributor of CBD products on March 1, 2017. Medigreen will have full control of the company's portfolio, including the recently licensed Isodiol products, including beverages, edibles, oils, sprays, topicals, and crystalline categories. The distributor will have an initial minimum order of $250,000 with subsequent monthly order requirements.

The company plans on pursuing additional distribution agreements to expand its revenue over time and enter new markets. In addition to these agreements, the company markets its hemp-based product lines through its B2B network and online marketplace where it leverages affiliate partners to drive revenue growth.

