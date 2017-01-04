Lainie Cooney & DPI Specialty Foods Inc. Win a 2016 Ventana Research Technology Innovation Leadership Award Using Dayforce TeamRelate from Ceridian

MINNEAPOLIS, MN--(Marketwired - January 04, 2017) - Ceridian, a global human capital management technology company, announces that Lainie Cooney and DPI Specialty Foods Inc. are the recipients of a 2016 Technology Innovation Leadership Award from Ventana Research in the category of collaboration. The Ventana Research Leadership Awards identify business and IT leaders who are using technologies and applying best practices to create the best possible outcomes in productivity, performance and support of an organization's goals and objectives.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our organization's human capital management accomplishments," says Lainie Cooney, Chief Human Resource Officer at DPI Specialty Foods Inc. "At DPI, we have a number of strategic projects that requires highly competent teams in many different locations to be built quickly and efficiently. Dayforce TeamRelate helps all our employees relate better to one another, communicate and work together effectively across the enterprise."

"Congratulations to Lainie Cooney and the entire DPI Specialty Foods team on this recent award win," says David Ossip, Chairman and CEO of Ceridian. "It is wonderful to see people, processes and technology come together to achieve results."

"DPI Specialty Foods and the leadership of Lainie Cooney have advanced the business collaboration efforts of its workforce, adding human capital value to its organization," says Mark Smith, CEO and Chief Research Officer at Ventana Research. "Through its use of Dayforce TeamRelate, DPI Specialty Foods is able to invigorate collaboration through understanding the competencies of its workers."

About Ventana Research

Ventana Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk. Ventana Research provides the most comprehensive analyst and research coverage in the industry; business and IT professionals worldwide are members of our community and benefit from Ventana Research's insights, as do highly regarded media and association partners around the globe. Our views and analyses are distributed daily through blogs and social media channels including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn. To learn how Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations' use of information and technology through benchmark research, education and advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

About Ceridian

Ceridian is an award-winning human capital management technology company serving organizations across the globe. We are known for our engaged employees, customer focus, and innovative products. Ceridian's cloud-based Dayforce HCM, Global Solutions, and Small Business Payroll solutions provide control and visibility across HR, Benefits, Talent Management, Workforce Management and Payroll. Ceridian. Makes Work Life Better™ For more information about Ceridian solutions call 1-800-729-7655 or visit www.ceridian.com.

