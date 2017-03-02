Laker Beer Heats It Up with Free McCain Marche Snacks

KITCHENER, ON--(Marketwired - March 02, 2017) - Brick Brewing Co. Limited ("Brick" or the "Company") (TSX: BRB), Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery, announced today that for a limited time, inside specially marked 24 pack bottle packs of Laker Light, is a coupon for a free McCain Marché product.

"Since we committed to the everyday low price of $30.95 on Laker Light 24 bottle packs, the response from beer drinkers across Ontario has been tremendous," said Sean Dennis Director of Marketing. "But even at that great price we're always looking for ways to jam as much value in a box of beer as we can and help people stretch a buck."

"We are happy to be partnering with another great Canadian owned and operated company," said Chris Lamb, Director of Marketing for McCain Foods Canada. "These McCain Marché Pizza Pockets, Harvest Pockets and Protein Pop'ables, are the perfect snack after a long workday. Warm, delicious and ready in under 2 minutes. What's not to like?" added Lamb.

Specially marked 24-bottle packs of Laker Light with a coupon for one FREE McCain Marché product will be available at The Beer Store staring March 6th and only available while quantities last.

Brick is Ontario's largest Canadian-owned brewery. The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium quality and value beers and is officially certified under Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production. Founded in 1984, Brick Brewing Co. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario, and is credited with pioneering the present day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Brick has complemented its Waterloo brand premium craft beers with other popular brands such as Laker, Red Baron, Red Cap and Formosa Springs Draft. In March 2011, Brick purchased the Canadian rights to the Seagram Coolers and now produces, sells, markets and distributes Seagram Coolers across Canada. Brick trades on the TSX under the symbol BRB. Visit us at www.brickbeer.com.

McCain Foods (Canada) is the Canadian division of McCain Foods Limited, an international leader in the frozen food industry, employing over 17,000 people and operating 42 production facilities on six continents. McCain is the world's largest manufacturer of frozen potato specialties, and also produces other quality products such as appetizers, vegetables, and desserts which can be found in restaurants and retail stores in more than 160 countries around the world. In Canada, the company has seven production facilities and approximately 2,600 employees.

