Lakeshore Recycling Systems Acquires Area Restroom Solutions, Expanding Its Chicagoland Portable Restroom Services Business by Over 20 Percent

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - September 14, 2017) - Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion services provider, today announced it has acquired Area Restroom Solutions (ARS), a leading Chicago-area portable restroom rental company. The acquisition boosts LRS' temporary services line of business by 20 percent, offering customers immediate access to portable restroom services used most frequently at construction sites, park districts and outdoor events.

LRS first entered the portable restroom market with the Jan. 2017 acquisition of West Chicago-based K. Hoving Companies. As a result of the ARS acquisition, LRS has grown its inventory of portable restrooms by 20 percent to over 5,000 units, and is today the second largest portable restroom provider in Illinois.

LRS Chief Executive Officer Alan T. Handley said the acquisition of Area Restroom Solutions allows LRS the ability to not only better serve our existing communities and customers but also expand our existing geographic footprint.

"This is a logical acquisition that fits well, is immediately accretive and expands our leadership position in the portable restrooms market," Handley said. "Through the years, Karen Carlson and her team have built an outstanding business and we are pleased to welcome ARS' customers to the LRS family. LRS is actively seeking acquisitions that expand our geographic footprint, possess strong management teams and are congruent with our mission of expanding the circular economy."

Family owned and operated since its inception, Aurora-based Area Restroom Solutions has created a strong reputation for maintaining high standards of reliability and cleanliness across its fleet of portable toilets and restrooms throughout the Chicagoland area.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is the largest private waste company in Illinois, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services and comprehensive waste removal to Chicagoland businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates seven Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 720 committed full-time employees. LRS is a recipient of Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on Waste360's 2016 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.3 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.

