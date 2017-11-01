Lakeshore Recycling Systems Strengthens Chicagoland Foothold, Expanding Service Agreement With the Village of Glencoe and Gaining the City of Blue Island as a New Municipal Customer

Just awarded the 2017 Illinois Sustainability Award, LRS continues to challenge the status quo in waste diversion and recycling services

CHICAGO, IL--(Marketwired - November 01, 2017) - Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS), the Midwest's leading independent recycling and waste diversion provider, today announced it has expanded its service agreement with the Village of Glencoe to include waste collection effective Nov. 1, alongside its already-implemented recycling collection program for the Village's nearly 3,000 households.

The company also announced it began waste and recycling collection for the City of Blue Island's 8,500 households effective July 2017, strengthening its Chicagoland foothold in key northern and southern suburbs.

"The Village of Glencoe has appreciated all of the work that Lakeshore Recycling Systems has done so far with their recycling collection service, so we are excited to expand our services with them to include residential waste collection," said Adam Hall, Village of Glencoe Management Analyst.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with the Village of Glencoe to serve the complete waste collection needs of its residents," said LRS Managing Partner Joshua B. Connell. "Our Glencoe homeowners will benefit from many LRS service innovations and efficiencies, from RFID-enabled bins to accurately track collection, to our commitment to environmental sustainability in not owning a landfill."

"LRS continues to thrive in Chicagoland as evidenced by these two important agreements and we welcome the opportunity to begin waste collection for the residents of Glencoe and Blue Island," said LRS CEO Alan T. Handley.

On Tuesday, October 24, LRS was awarded the 2017 Illinois Sustainability Award at a luncheon. The award recognized LRS as a company that has implemented outstanding and innovative sustainable business practices. While this award only identifies Illinois-based organizations, it is the longest running environmental award in the nation.

In September, LRS became the first privately-held company in the United States to introduce the use of an aerobic digester to process collected organic waste into a fertilizer byproduct. Launched in collaboration with Morton Grove, Ill.-based EcoloCap Solutions, a pioneer in organic waste recycling, the digester diverts organic waste (food scraps) from landfills, lowering the risk of water pollution and the emission of methane gas and odor into the environment.

About Lakeshore Recycling Systems

Serving Chicagoland for nearly 20 years, Lakeshore Recycling Systems (LRS) is the largest private waste company in Illinois, specializing in recycling and waste diversion programs, affordable roll-off container services, portable restroom rentals, mulch distribution, street sweeping, on-site storage options and comprehensive waste removal to Chicagoland businesses and residential homeowners. LRS owns and operates seven Material Recovery Facilities (MRFs), a fleet of fuel-efficient natural gas-powered trucks and is run by over 720 committed full-time employees. LRS is a recipient of Chicago Public Schools' coveted Best Partnership Award, is ranked #35 on Waste360's 2016 Top 100 Waste and Recycling Companies in North America and is a 2016 multi-Stevie award winning company with honors including Company of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year and Fastest Growing Company of the Year. Controlling over 2.3 million tons-per-year, LRS does not own a landfill and is committed to raising awareness for a more environmentally sustainable and scalable business model that fuels the circular economy. To learn more, visit www.LRSrecycles.com.