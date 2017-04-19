Lakeside Minerals Announces Application to Voluntarily Delist Its Shares from the TSX Venture Exchange

TORONTO, ONTARIO--(Marketwired - April 19, 2017) - Lakeside Minerals Inc. (the "Company" or "Lakeside") (NEX:LAK.H) wishes to announce that it has submitted an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to voluntarily de-list its shares from the Exchange. In this regard, the Company has obtained written consents from the holders of 13,947,233 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 51.02% of the issued and outstanding shares, excluding shares held by insiders. The Company has determined to apply for de-listing from the Exchange as it proceeds with its new business strategy of changing its business to the cannabis industry.

About Lakeside Minerals Inc.

Lakeside is currently a NEX listed issuer and was formerly listed as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer pursuant to the policies of the TSXV. Management and board have considered potential strategies to maximize shareholder value in both the cannabis and mineral exploration sectors, including strategic alternatives relating to the Company's Launay project and different facets of the United States cannabis industry with a specific focus on plant propagation and growing as retail segments of the value chain. With this new announcement, the Company intends to transition to a marijuana issuer, subject to necessary regulatory and shareholder approvals, with a focus on building grows that rely heavily on technology processes and data collection and analysis.

