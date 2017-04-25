Lalabu Launches the Next Phase of the Simple Babywearing Movement This Spring

Indiegogo campaign to fund simple babywearing innovation that boasts superior usability, comfort and simplicity

ATLANTA, GA--(Marketwired - April 25, 2017) - Lalabu, the Atlanta-based makers of the Soothe Shirt® and Dad Shirt™, launched an Indiegogo campaign on April 20 that will run through May 19 to fund the next innovation in simple babywearing. Campaign backers will immediately be rewarded with their choice of the existing flagship babywearing shirts and popular Lalabu Leggings. Products will ship the week of May 22. Backers can also enter to win $1,000 through the Ingiegogo campaign.

The goal of the campaign is twofold. In addition to funding the development of Lalabu's next product, the greater goal lies in changing the world one thriving family at a time. Lalabu's desire is to make babywearing convenient and accessible for all new parents. Babywearing promotes safe, happy and thriving babies, while enabling parents to be confident and empowered as they bond with their new babies.

"Lalabu exists to make the lives of babies, parents and moms around the world better," said Lalabu founder, Brian Fosse. "Parenting is hard work, but we believe it is also one of the most life-giving experiences. That's why our driving purpose is, 'we work for new lives.' Yes, new lives in newborn babies, but also new, joyful lives for parents as they build their families."

Lalabu founders Brian and Keri Fosse were drawn to babywearing in 2009 during a trip to Burkina Faso, Africa. The couple noticed the many benefits of babywearing, including less crying and increased cognitive development, as well as easy bonding for parents and babies. The Fosse's recognized the stark contrast to what babies experience in the United States where carseats and strollers separate babies from their parents throughout everyday experiences. In 2011, the couple started working nights and weekends to create Lalabu, a simple babywearing solution for parents stateside.

Since Lalabu's launch, more than 28,000 moms and dads have joined the movement by wearing their babies in a Soothe Shirt® or Dad Shirt™, Lalabu's signature stylish babywearing shirts for mom and dad.

Lalabu's commitment to helping parents and babies joyfully thrive is evident in its giveback program. All Lalabu products are made in the USA and two percent of all Lalabu revenue is given to help moms through their For Moms Giving model. From its inception Lalabu has leveraged these funds to help mothers pursue their dreams through business. This financial empowerment improves standards of living for generations. The company contributed nearly $30,000 in 2016.

The Lalabu Soothe Shirt® and Dad Shirt™ retail for $75 and can be ordered online at Lalabu.com. Lalabu also offers postpartum leggings for moms on the hunt for the perfect pair. The leggings are made with premium wicking fabric with four-way stretch designed to be slimming, supporting and comfortable for a new mom.

About Lalabu

Lalabu is a growing startup based in Atlanta, Ga., and run by husband and wife team, Brian and Keri Fosse. With a focus on simple babywearing, Lalabu provides new parents with everyday wear designed to promote parent and baby bonding. Connect with Lalabu on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter and learn more at lalabu.com.

