Land Package Expanded at Palmetto - Drilling Planned for March

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA--(Marketwired - Jan. 10, 2017) - ML Gold Corp. (TSX VENTURE:MLG) ("ML Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the Palmetto Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada, USA.

During December, crews conducted preliminary rock sampling and geological mapping to confirm existing gold targets and begin preparation for a drilling program at Palmetto. In addition, a drilling permit application was submitted to the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") in anticipation of starting a 13 hole program in early March, 2017. The initial program will consist of 3 diamond drill (core) and 10 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. The core holes will be used in a maiden resource calculation for the "Discovery" and "Northwest" zones by providing core samples to measure the physical rock properties and provide geological control. The remaining ten RC holes will aim to infill various locations within the existing discovery zone as well as expand both zones laterally and to depth.

ML Gold has completed digitizing all historic drilling information and other information into its 3D Micromine model. Snapshots of this model can be viewed on the Company's website (www.mlgoldcorp.com/index.php/projects/palmetto). This modeling integrated the complete assay database with the geology and is providing new insight to the geological and structural controls on mineralization, providing an additional level of confidence to expand the currently known mineralized areas in the upcoming drilling program.

ML Gold is also pleased to report it has filed an additional 66 unpatented lode claims on adjoining ground at the Palmetto project. These additional claims cover possible extensions of the Discovery and Northwest zones and add several additional target areas to the project. Of significance is a past producing mercury mine occurring on the same structural trend as the Discovery and Northwest zones. This mercury mine could represent a high level expression of a significant epithermal system where the mercury zone would be "capping" or overlying a gold zone.

ML Gold Corp. has an option to acquire a 100% right, title and interest to the Palmetto project (see news release dated October 18, 2016). The Palmetto Project is located in Esmeralda County, Nevada, within the southern portion of the Walker Lane Gold Trend.

