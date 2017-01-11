News Room

Land Securities Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Land Securities Group PLC
11 January 2017

Land Securities Group PLC
("Company")

 Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company has today been notified that in respect of its second interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 6 January 2017, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):

PDMR name (position)     Number of Shares acquired   Date
acquired		   Purchase price per Share Total beneficial interest in Shares                   
following this acquisition
Dame Alison Carnwath
(Chairman)		   1,260   6 January 2017    1055.48p  151,338

The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.

