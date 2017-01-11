Land Securities Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM--(Marketwired - Jan 11, 2017) - Land Securities Group PLC ( LSE : LAND) ( OTCQX : LSGOF)

LSE: LAND; OTC: LSGOF

Land Securities Group PLC

11 January 2017

Land Securities Group PLC

("Company")

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

The Company has today been notified that in respect of its second interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 6 January 2017, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):

PDMR name (position) Number of Shares acquired Date

acquired Purchase price per Share Total beneficial interest in Shares

following this acquisition Dame Alison Carnwath

(Chairman) 1,260 6 January 2017 1055.48p 151,338

The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.