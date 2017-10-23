Landing Casino's Anti-Money Laundering Practice Ranks No.1 in Korea for Three Consecutive Years

The first-ever compliment for recognition of the transparent operations and International compliance standards and practices of casinos in Korea's casino history

HONG KONG, CHINA--(Marketwired - Oct 23, 2017) - Landing International Development Limited ("Landing International" or the "Company") ( HKSE : 00582) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Landing Entertainment Korea Co., Ltd, which owns Landing Casino, a distinguished casino gaming club in Hyatt Regency Jeju Hotel in Jeju, Korea, is ranked first in the 2017 Anti-Money Laundering ("AML") Assessment of 16 foreigner-only casinos in Korea conducted by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit ("KoFIU"). Landing Casino is the first casino to top the ranking for three consecutive years in Korea's casino history, after it was also ranked first in the 2015 and 2016 AML assessment by KoFIU.

In May 2017, Landing Casino became the first casino in Korea to have a certified AML expert under its AML Compliance team. In September 2017, the casino received the Tourism Promotion Award at the 44th Tourism Day Ceremony for its contribution to the overall tourism industry.

Dr. Yang Zhihui, Chairman of Landing International, said, "Landing Casino has adopted an operation and control systems that is in accordance with international standards and practices since it commenced operations in 2014 and these regulations have been strictly implemented by all our staff in Landing Casino. We will continue to work closely with the relevant administration to further improve our operations and governance standards and continue to create a transparent, global recognized world-class casino in Jeju."

Landing Casino is pursuant to one of the eight gaming licenses in Jeju under the Tourism Promotion Act. Landing Casino plans to apply to local authority to transfer its operation to Jeju Shinhwa World, the first premium leisure and entertainment integrated resort in Jeju by late 2017.

About Landing International

Landing International is a limited company listed on the Main Board of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and also a constituent stock of the Hang Seng Family of Indexes. The Company and subsidiaries are principally engaged in the development and operation of integrated leisure and entertainment resorts, gaming clubs, and property development under its own "Landing" brand name.

Landing International, through its subsidiary Landing Jeju Development Co., Ltd, is currently developing "Jeju Shinhwa World", a 2.5 million square metre integrated leisure and entertainment destination resort in Jeju, which will be Jeju's first premium integrated resort. It offers its visitors many world-class hospitality, leisure, entertainment and gaming facilities including theme parks, an adventure water park, more than 2,000 premium hotel rooms, luxury resort condominium villas, cultural facilities, leisure and entertainment amenities, as well as Jeju's largest retail and food beverage complex.

